Gloucester’s School Committee has decided to continue the conversation about a new reopening plan for the high school to its meeting next week.
The new reopening plan that Superintendent Ben Lummis and High School Principal James Cook proposed at Friday night’s Special School Committee meeting would start the academic year fully remote with in-person classes for high needs learners.
"We have always known that we need to continue through the operational details," Lummis said. "There is going to be a lot of adjusting throughout this whole year. It is going to be serious adjustments because it is challenging and we are trying to maintain our high standards but be flexible when necessary."
This is a big change to the district’s original preferred reopening plan which prioritized in-person learning. However, school administrators identified major operational issues in implementing that plan the high school.
The shift in reopening plans comes as the district has identified that it needs more time to launch a split-day hybrid, a model that they are aiming to implement on Oct. 12.
The original preferred plan that had been unanimously supported by the School Committee included a split-day hybrid plan where students were in school four days per week for three hours and synchronous, structured remote learning for three hours.
Each 3-hour, in-person day consists of four periods, and one day per week students would engage in structured remote learning for six hours.
The problems that Lummis and Cook have identified include the complexity in changing the schedule to maximize the distance between students, in completing staffing in time for the start of school, in staffing the remote learning option in time for the start of school, and moving classes that have more students to larger rooms.
Cook also said some staffers have communicated unofficially that they will not be able to teach in person.
To transition from the all-remote learning model to the hybrid model, Cook has determined that the school must finalize staffing for both the split day hybrid and remote learning model, optimize class configuration to maximize physical distance between students, and finalize staffing and class configuration that maintain personalized educational pathways.
As the official vote to accept the new reopening plan has been extended to Wednesday, administrators will work with the schools' human resources department to determine staff members who will need remote accommodations or leaves; identifying if and where staff will need to be replaced; identifying and training remote staff to support the remote learning program; and maximizing physical distance in classrooms through room and schedule adjustments. They will also be working how to offer the safest and richest possible in-person learning for high needs students, and hybrid and remote learning for all students; and work to get students engaged in in-person activities.
"We don't ask it lightly and we wouldn't ask if we were really struggling with it," Lummis affirmed.
"It will never hold a candle to what we normally would do everyday of the week," he added. "Being in school will aways be better."
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU WATCH
What: School Committee meets and a vote will be taken on potential new reopening plan for Gloucester High School.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.
Where: Remote Zoom meeting. Details to be announced