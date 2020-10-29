The votes are in.
In a mock election run by Gloucester High School's Social Studies Department, students voted in former Vice President Joe Biden and running-mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as president-elect and vice president-elect, respectively, of the United States of America.
Biden topped the ticket with 205 or 67% of students' votes while President Donald Trump was second with 104 votes. Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker of the Green Party and Libertarians Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen trailed behind with less than 4% of votes for their tickets.
"All four grades overwhelmingly voted for Biden," said Rich Francis, the school's social studies department chair.
Counting votes by grade level, Gloucester High School's junior class had the highest percentage of Biden voters while the freshmen class had the highest percentage for the incumbent, Trump.
Less than half, roughly 350, of high school students participated in this year's mock election.
"The thing that made it difficult is the hybrid model," Francis said, explaining that because of the COVID-19 pandemic school "poll workers" weren't able to stand in the lunch room and ask students to vote as they walked by as in past years.
Instead, the teachers sent out a Google Form for students to use to cast their votes. Francis thinks that the lack of participation also reflects the national trend of voting mail-in versus in person.
"There is some reflection of reality," he said.
While the official presidential election is Nov. 3, the high school's mock election did mirror what is going on nationally.
The latest national polls, including one published by NBC News on Wednesday, suggest Biden would trump the current president with 51.7% of votes if the nation were to go to the polls today.
As tension continues to build between opposing political parties in anticipation of the national election on Tuesday, educators in Gloucester are working to ensure that political conversations are respectful and constructive.
"We have been really pushing for civics in the school as a class," Francis said. "To help the students become more productive citizens because they will have more knowledge. The more you learn the better you are as a citizen."
He said the Social Studies Department has been working with Gloucester resident John Sarrouf of the social service company Essential Partners to build constructive dialogue around difficult discussions.
"It is our job to present a story and how the students define the story is up to them," Francis said. "We try not to take sides because our big thing is to help them become critical thinkers, not critical consumers."
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
MOCK ELECTION RESULTS
President/Vice President
Biden and Harris-61.7%
Trump and Pence- 31.3%
Hawkins and Walker- 3.9%
Jorgensen and Cohen- 3.1%
Senator in Congress
Ed Markey- 75.7%
Kevin O’Connor- 24.3%
Representative in Congress
Seth Moulton- 75.2%
John Paul Moran- 24.8%
Question 1, Right to Repair
Yes- 72.2%
No- 27.8%
Question 2, Ranked Choice Voting
Yes- 55.3%
No- 44.7%
Question 3, Debt Exclusion Override
Yes- 63.9%
No- 36.1%