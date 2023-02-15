Gloucester High School on Wednesday was the latest Bay State school to be the focus of swatting as the superintendent and principal wrote to families about a hoax call reporting an armed intruder at the school on Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Police Chief Ed Conley also confirmed the incident was a hoax in a tweet at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
“Report of an active shooter at Gloucester High School was found to be a hoax call,” Conley tweeted. “Shelter in place has been lifted.”
“Swatting” involves someone making prank call to emergency services which prompts an overwhelming response.
School officials said Gloucester police “quickly investigated an anonymous phone call that came into police headquarters claiming that there was an armed intruder in Gloucester High School,” said a letter from Superintendent Ben Lummis and Principal James Cook.
“Numerous police officers immediately responded to the school. After searching the entire building, the police determined that the call was a hoax and that there was never any danger to students or staff. The police determined that there was never an intruder at the school.”
School officials said that about 1:30 p.m. students and staff had returned to their normal schedule and were informed there was no danger.
“Police expect this anonymous call is the same as many districts in Massachusetts and across the country have received over the past few days,” Cook and Lummis said, adding that Gloucester police reported that this afternoon other Massachusetts school districts received a similar hoax call.
On Monday, Feb. 13, a swatting call prompted a lockdown of Amesbury High with armed officers from four local municipalities responding. The response was triggered by a call to a regional dispatch center about a man with a possible firearm at the high school, and sounds of shots fired in the background at 11:42 a.m. A search of the building and the school’s parking lot was done to make sure the buildings and grounds were clear.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, about 11:41 a.m., Ipswich police “received a call claiming an armed individual wanted to do harm at the schools,” according to a statement from Chief Paul Nikas. Ipswich Middle and High schools on High Street were put into lockdown and police from Ipswich and Topsfield responded. They confirmed “there were no unauthorized individuals on or near school property.”
Gloucester school officials said that while police were at the high school, students remained in their classrooms with their teachers and staff following emergency protocols. Both uniformed police and plainclothes police remained at the school as regular classes resumed.
“Thank you to our police partners for their rapid and professional response on this matter,” Lummis and Cook said. “Thank you also to our staff, students, and school leaders for following our emergency response protocols and for helping us resolve the matter as quickly as possible.”
