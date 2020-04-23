Prom and graduation are not canceled, but when and how they will take place for Gloucester's graduating class is up in the air.
After receiving Tuesday's news that Gov. Charlie Baker issued an emergency order extending the closure of all public and private schools through the end of the school year, Gloucester High School's senior class have come up with a few ideas on how to celebrate despite so many memories being lost due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"We want to make sure that we celebrate and honor the class of 2020," Gloucester High Principal James Cook said. "Their wishes are first and foremost as this is their year."
While dates may be unknown at this time, the Gloucester High Student Council has drafted some ideas that could be put into action upon permission from state and local government officials.
"It's hard to pick an exact day if we were to reschedule our graduation, because in reality no one is 100% sure when we will be able to go back to a normal society," was written in the senior class's proposal submitted to the School Committee on Wednesday night.
The council's ideas — whenever they may be executed — include a drive-in graduation (followed by a real ceremony later in the year) and a free prom in the Gloucester High gymnasium.
"As long as they work within the guidelines of the state," School Committee Chairperson Jonathan Pope said. "It is their call."
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken thinks an in-person ceremony on the football field is a possibility if handled with care.
"You can still have a graduation," she said, explaining that they could spread the chairs far apart, only invite immediate family, and keep a 6-foot distance on stage.
She also suggested Stage Fort Park as a possible location for graduation.
"Just for everyone to think about, that's all," she said.
Not all students were in agreement with the proposal, however.
"As a senior of the graduating Class of 2020, I would personally prefer to wait until this pandemic subsides and continue our classes festivities in a traditional fashion," Lauren Alves wrote to the Times following Wednesday night's meeting. "I'd prefer to wait until as late as August just to be able to walk the stage and receive my diploma."
Many more ideas for ways to celebrate were posted to "We love the Gloucester Class of 2020" Facebook page. But no official decisions were made at Wednesday night's School Committee meeting.
"To clarify, we only had 24 hours to put together a proposal. It would've been next to impossible to get each and every senior's input," Student Council Executive President Katherine Bevins wrote in an email to the Times. "Student Council has always been the ones responsible for choosing where events are held but we understand that with such circumstances we will be doing our best to reach everyone for input before and then communicating when the decisions are made."
When the Student Council comes to a decision, information about end-of-the-year celebrations will be posted to their Instagram, Facebook, and a letter will be sent out to the community.
As the end of the academic year nears, the council is "open to everyone's ideas," Bevins emphasized.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
'Bigger Than Our Senior Year'
Here is the proposal put forth by the Gloucester High School Student Council for 2020 senior year activities.
Graduation
* All graduation speakers take a video of their graduation speeches and submit the video to the Class of 2020 Student Council.
* Each graduating senior submit a photo for when his or her name is announced.
* Student Council will stitch the videos and pictures together to create a graduation video that could be projected and viewed on a large movie theater screen.
* The event would take place in a large lot to allow families to park and observe graduation from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.
* The Student Council made sure to note that this will not be the only graduation ceremony, as it hopes students will still be able to walk the stage at some point.
Prom
When it comes to the annual dance, students were more lenient about tradition.
"We view our prom as less important than many of the other events that may be taking place (weddings, celebrations of life, etc.)," the proposal said.
Whenever it may take place, the Student Council proposed to have the prom at a less expensive location
The Gloucester High gymnasium was one option, as a poll of students expressed that it would be "just like a movie."
Leftover money
The Student Council proposed donating money raised and not spent on year-end activities be donated to:
* Local organizations such as The Open Door, Action Inc., and others with COVID-10 relief funds
* GoFundMe campaigns for local families whose relatives died from COVID-19.
- Help local families with outstanding medical bills from COVID-19.