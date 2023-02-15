Gloucester High School on Wednesday afternoon was among the latest Bay State schools to be the focus of a hoax "swatting" call that interrupted classes briefly and saw students shelter in place, police and school officials said.
It was a third day of hoax "swatting" calls to Massachusetts schools, with Gloucester, Salem, and other communities needing to enact security measures in the event that the threats were credible — which they weren't.
Superintendent Ben Lummis and Principal James Cook wrote to families shortly after about the hoax call reporting police “quickly investigated an anonymous phone call that came into police headquarters claiming that there was an armed intruder in Gloucester High School."
“Report of an active shooter at Gloucester High School was found to be a hoax call,” police Chief Ed Conley tweeted. “Shelter in place has been lifted.”
Conley said in a statement the department received a 911 call at 12:25 p.m. claiming there was an active shooter on the campus at 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. School Resource Officer Mike Scola, who is staffed at the school, responded right away, as did the Police and Fire departments. The school ordered students to shelter in place, according to established policies and procedures, Conley said.
"Officers searched the building and grounds extensively to ensure no unauthorized individuals were on campus. Police quickly determined the call was one of numerous swatting incidents that have occurred statewide since Monday. Classes returned to normal by 12:56 p.m.," Conley said.
Lummis and Cook wrote to families that "there was never any danger to students or staff. The police determined that there was never an intruder at the school.”
School officials said students and staff returned to their normal schedule. Officers remained at the school through dismissal, despite there being no indication of a threat.
"I’m very appreciative of how seriously our staff, students, and school leaders responded today," Lummis said in a prepared statement. "Even though people were anxious, they followed our emergency protocols throughout the police search. I also extend our thanks to the Gloucester Police Department for their quick response to ensure there was no threat. Our staff will provide additional support to any students or colleagues who need it as a result of this incident."
A hoax swatting call related to Salem High School also was received Wednesday and Salem issued a citywide emergency alert at 1:21 p.m. "We have secured the building and grounds and are one hundred percent certain that this call was a hoax," Salem officials said.
In recent days, other area high schools have been the target of similar swatting calls.
On Monday, Feb. 13, a swatting call prompted a lockdown of Amesbury High with armed officers from four municipalities responding. A call to a regional dispatch center about a man with a possible firearm at the high school, and sounds of shots fired in the background at 11:42 a.m. prompted the response. A search of the school and the parking lot found there was no intruder.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 11:41 a.m., Ipswich police “received a call claiming an armed individual wanted to do harm at the schools,” according to a statement from Chief Paul Nikas. Ipswich Middle and High schools on High Street were put into lockdown and police from Ipswich and Topsfield responded. No such person was located.
"Swatting," according to Oxford Language, is “the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.” "Swatting" entered the dictionary in 2015 and has been recognized as a criminal phenomenon by the FBI since at least 2008.
Gloucester Police are investigating the incident, and have been in touch with state and federal law enforcement, as they look into a series of incidents targeting communities across the Commonwealth.
“We take all emergency calls seriously, but hoax calls such as a swatting tie up resources that could be responding to other crises,” Conley said. “We as a department train for these types of responses, and are pleased that our officers utilized their training and followed emergency procedures."
Material from staff writer Dustin Luca was used in this story.