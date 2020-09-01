Gloucester polling places

Voters may drop off ballots in the drop box located on the Warren Street side entrance of City Hall on Tuesday until 8 p.m.

On the Sept. 1, State Primary Election Day, polls will be open at these locations:

Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester School, 8 Davis St. Extension

Ward 1, Precinct 2: Veterans Memorial School 11 Webster St.

Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady of Good Voyage Church Youth Center 140 Prospect St.

Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School Field House, 36 Leslie O. Johnson Road.

Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St.

Ward 4, Precinct 2: Plum Cove School*, 15 Hickory St. (*polling location change)

Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave.

Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.