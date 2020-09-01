As Tuesday's state primary marks the first election day since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, it has the potential of setting the tone for voting going forward.
With that in mind, the city of Gloucester has invested time and money to keep polling stations clean and provide mail-in ballots to ensure that its 21,705 registered voters are able to complete their civic duty in a safe and effective manner.
City Clerk Joanne Senos said residents who choose to vote in person Tuesday must wear a mask, use hand sanitizer as they enter their polling building and make sure that their hands are completely dry before handling the ballot, and place their ballot into the box under the supervision of the poll warden and constable.
Every other voting booth is sectioned off to ensure at least a 6-foot distance between each voter, she added.
In order to provide a thorough cleaning at the ten polling stations throughout Gloucester, the city spent about $5,300 to hire a cleaning company to come and clean throughout the day.
"They are going to clean the voting booths every 30 minutes," Senos explained. "All high-touch surfaces at all the polling stations."
Not all who are looking to select their preferred candidates, however, will be walking into a brick-and-mortar location Tuesday.
Of those registered, as of Aug. 17, more than 4,000 voters had requested mail-in ballots, according to the City Clerk's Office. Registered voters who participated in the March election cast 903 ballots in early voting and submitted 297 absentee ballots.
Senos did not have an exact number of mail-in ballots that had been filled out and returned to City Hall as of Monday morning.
Whether or not mail-in ballots become more popular as the country approaches the November elections depends on the state of the virus.
"People are just trying to see with this whole COVID," Senos said. "I expect if anything were to happen midway from here to November we are going to be receiving more requests for mail-in ballots."
Those unsure of their ward and, or precinct may contact the City Clerk's Office at 978-281-9720 extension 7 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
