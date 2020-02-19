Even though Gloucester's public schools are not required by state law to install carbon monoxide detectors, they are doing it anyway.
A total of 16 carbon monoxide (CO) detectors units will be installed in the public schools' boiler rooms, Superintendent Richard Safier told the School Committee last week.
"There will be 16 units installed based upon the size of the boiler rooms and how many doors they have," Safier said.
In 2005, the state Legislature passed the "Nicole's Law" whic requires CO detectors be installed in all residences that have fossil-fuel burning equipment or a garage that may be a source for the gas.
The law did not include schools.
School Committee member Joel Favazza sees the presence of CO detectors in schools as vital for the safety of Gloucester's students, despite the fact the state does not require installation of the detectors in schools.
"You can't buy or sell a house without having detectors, so why would we run schools without them," Favazza said.
"It honestly was a no brainer," he continued.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), carbon monoxide is considered to be an "invisible killer."
"Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas created when fuels (such as gasoline, wood, coal, natural gas, propane, oil, and methane) burn incompletely," according to NFPA. "You cannot see it or smell it."
Safier confirmed that the detectors being installed are certified by the National Fire Protection Association.
School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope noted that the new CO detectors will need to be checked, as they will not be easily heard by the general public.
"They will have to put it on the custodians to-do list everyday to stick their heads inside the boiler room," Pope said.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken expressed her concern of false alarms creating unnecessary fear.
"It is going to get false alarms," Romeo Theken said. "I have had them ring off and when you lose power they go off. You are going to put the fear of God in people until we get it right."
Her concern is not a new one. Chairman Tony Gross stated a similar one at a Building and Finance Subcommittee meeting in November.
He noted the inevitable false alarms would result in the Fire Department responding.
Fire Chief Eric Smith added, "We don't want to generate false alarms and get the students taken out of school when they don't have to be."
"We need to make sure we do it right," he said.
The School Committee's call to take preventative measures is timely as other schools and businesses across the North Shore have had to react to carbon monoxide buildups.
On Jan. 31, Marblehead's L.H. Coffin Elementary School was evacuated after a boiler malfunctioned and released carbon monoxide gas.
While no students were injured, two maintenance staff members were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital as a precautionary measure.
A month prior, five people were taken to Salem Hospital and hundreds were evacuated after carbon monoxide was detected in a building at Shetland Park in Salem.
Emergency responders evaluated that, out of the 116 employees evacuated, 37 were found to possibly have high levels of carbon monoxide in their systems.
Salem fire Chief John Giunta confirmed that the building where the carbon monoxide was detected did not have detectors and he encourages the owners to purchase some.
Favazza hopes that one day, hopefully in the near future, carbon monoxide detectors will be placed throughout the school buildings.
"I just want to say that I commend Joel for bringing this topic to the School Committee," School Committee member Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince said. "Here we are taking a lead on putting CO detectors in our schools when we don't have to and showing that we take the safety of our kids seriously."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford
