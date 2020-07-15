The record for the number of parking tickets issued by Gloucester police in one summer weekend has been shattered.
Since the beaches in Gloucester have reopened and the novel coronavirus pandemic has canceled other events for the summer, the city's Police Department has seen an inordinate amount of parking violations.
This past weekend alone — July 12 and 13 — parking scofflaws were handed 478 parking violations worth an estimated $31,000 in fines, police Chief Ed Conley said.
"That is the most we have ever handed out in the written record of Gloucester police history," Conley said. "I wish that number was zero and everybody just parked legally."
For comparison, Conley noted, during the same weekend last year only 154 tickets were handed out and in 2018, 217 bad parkers were tagged.
The reason for the uptick in parking violations is once again traced back to a virus that has upended the world's understanding of normal.
"There is nothing going on — no weddings, no one going to watch the Red Sox, no other obligations," Conley said, explaining that people really only have the beach this summer.
"This year there is nothing else," he added.
Compounding the parking problem is the fact that the city has reduced capacity in the beach lots to prevent crowded sands and impede spread of the coronavirus.
Out-of-town beach goers looking for parking — or just a day on the sand — may be out of luck.
Because of last weekend's volume, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken is cracking down on the number of people allowed on city beaches.
In an email to the Times, Romeo Theken explained that because this past weekend was "horrific," the city is not allowing non-residents at Wingaersheek, Good Harbor or Stage Fort Park beaches during the weekends and will limit the number of non-residents during weekdays.
After a series of meetings Tuesday, the mayor detailed that "we are looking to make sure that side roads and streets are seasonal and residential parking only so we can enforce them."
When lifeguards and beach parking attendants leave their posts at 5 p.m., the city beaches will be open only to residents between 6 and 9 p.m.
"Unfortunately, I can't stop people from walking on," Romeo Theken said. "That is a whole new procedure that we will never have time to implement."
Effecting locals
When on-street parking spaces filled to capacity Sunday but the number of customers didn't add up, Jeff's Variety & Deli had to close early.
The deli on Eastern Avenue closed at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, seven hours earlier than normal, "due to the fact that beach goers took all of our parking spots," according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
Owner Jeff Tarr said that of all the years he has been on Eastern Avenue, he has never seen anything quite like it.
"It was the first time in 28 years we had beach parking pushed to Eastern Avenue. It has never been on Eastern Avenue and it filled from Williamsport all the way to Elizabeth Road," Tarr said. "At that point I lost all my parking to stay open; there was no place for a customer to park."
"I feel bad for my employees because they lost a day's pay," he said.
He said that while everyone is trying to solve how to go about enjoying a summer in the midst of a pandemic, "it isn't working too well."
The city's limits on beach parking "are pushing all of the out-of-towners into the neighborhoods and the neighborhoods are getting inundated," Tarr said, explaining that if they can't park in beach parking, non-residents will find a way to Gloucester's sandy shores whether it is street parking or taking a taxi.
A slow drive down Hartz Street — one street down from the deli — says it all. On Tuesday afternoon, residents were walking along their newly paved road with orange traffic cones in hand — positioning them in front of their homes to prevent unwanted vehicles from taking up their parking.
Of the handful of people outside, most, if not all, were discussing the traffic their residential road experienced this past weekend.
"It is just a mess," Sylvia Lindberg said, explaining that people park everywhere, they drive fast, and leave trash.
Patty Sweet won't even come visit her sister because she knows she won't find parking.
"I come here every day and I won't even come here on the weekends," Sweet said. "It is really bad."
What's to do
As the beach goers keep coming, taking parking from local businesses and creating traffic jams, Conley is working with the DPW, which manages the city's beaches and lots, and Romeo Theken to create a game plan.
"We are working with the mayor through the weekend to not only handle problems in real time but think of creative ways to come up with different systems to handle the volume," he said.
Romeo Theken is determined to see a change, telling those at Monday night's City Council Planning and Development Subcommittee meeting that "this weekend was a (expletive) show."
"It was disgusting," Romeo Theken said. "We can't compare this weekend with anything ever in the history of Gloucester."
Meanwhile, ticketed vehicles aren't always getting towed.
"Towing in and of itself has been a problem," Conley stated.
The Police Department relies on Gloucester-based Tally's Truck Center, which services all of Cape Ann, for towing. When a vehicle is towed, the chief explained, a police officer has to be present and the tow can often take up to 45 minutes depending on where it is located in the city.
"The towing aspect isn't what people might come to expect," Conley said.
To ensure that people comply with city parking regulations, Conley is advising people stay up to date with the information the city provides.
"I would highly recommend they follow the social media of the mayor and DPW for when the beaches are closed to non-residents," Conley said. "If the beaches are closed they should enact their plan B," he said.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.