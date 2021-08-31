The city of Gloucester has received low interest rate bids for more than $35 million in bonds and had its AA bond credit rating reaffirmed by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, all in one week.
The AA rating is the third highest bond rating available from the credit rating agency, and reflects the high quality financial condition and low credit risk of the city.
“The strong bond rating is another positive signal of the city’s improved financial stability and will provide a superior ability to plan capital projects with low rates,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a prepared statement. “Building a strong foundation for the future of our city requires responsible budgeting, and our work to provide that continues.”
Since she took office, Romeo Theken said he administration has made it a priority to improve the city’s financial stability and has prioritized level-funded budgets every year of her mayorship with no furloughs or terminations during the COVID-19 crisis.
After S&P reaffirmed Gloucester’s bond credit rating, the city sought competitive bids on a $25.7 million, 25-year general obligation bond and a $10 million, 359-day general obligation bond anticipation note. A statement from the city noted that both will be used to finance various municipal capital projects.
“Responsible fiscal management doesn’t just look good on paper, it leads to real savings for the city and its taxpayers,” Romeo Theken said. “I am proud of the work that has been done to get our city on strong financial footing, and to keep it there for future generations.”