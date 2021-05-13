 Gloucester looks to opts out of state mosquito plan

Gloucester's City Council will apply to opt-out of all spraying activities conducted by Massachusetts’s reclamation and mosquito control board. Instead, it will seek approval of an alternative mosquito management plan that relies heavily on education and outreach as the best defense against the mosquito-borne illnesses such as West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis.
If the alternative plan, written by the city’s Board of Health, is approved by the state, there would be no spraying within Gloucester. Communities that do not opt out will automatically fall under the state mosquito spraying control program and lose control of the spraying method used and kinds of pesticides sprayed.
“We think it is a very measured approach,” Assistant Health Director Max Schenk said of the Board of Health's proposed alternative plan at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
One mosquito at a time
During low-risk periods, the city plans to spread information on how to prepare for and help prevent exposure to arbovirus by posting messages on its website and the Health Department webpage and sending press releases to local media outlets. Arbovirus are any viruses spread by insects.
When moderate risk levels of mosquito-borne disease is reached, everything enacted during low-risk period would be done as well as suggesting mosquito netting be used on baby carriages and playpens and standing water be dumped twice weekly.
If there were to be a high risk of mosquito-borne illness, the city would add on SMART911 Alert as a method for informing the public of increased risk and precautions. Public event organizers and people older the age of 50, or those who are immune compromised, would be asked to adjust outdoor activity to avoid peak mosquito activity from dusk to dawn. And public parks and open space areas would be posted with warning signs and, or closed from dusk to dawn.
Lastly, a critical-risk level issued by the state would result in the city closing public parks and open space areas from dusk to dawn.
An outreach plan, drafted by the city’s Health Department, will target automotive repair and sales outlets, as well as vehicle recycling yards, where site visits will be performed to assess risk factors and guide owners towards best practices using materials provided by the state’s Department of Health.
In its application to the state, the city noted that “the prevalent mosquito types in the City of Gloucester (salt marsh) are not species noted as being high-risk arbovirus vectors and that the absence of (West Nile virus) and EEE cases in our community in the last five years is reflective of the fact and adds testimony as to the efficacy of our primary approach of public education and outreach.”
Backed by popular opinion
The city’s choice to opt out of the state’s spraying comes as many residents voiced heavy opposition to anything that might risk the health of shellfish in a seafood-driven economy.
Gloucester resident Patti Page prefers a mosquito mitigation plan that “doesn’t include any treatments” such as pesticides.
Page, who brought the news of the new state program to the city’s attention earlier this year, said that “if you are going to enforce anything that endorses killing mosquitos, you are endangering other aquatic life” such as snails and lobster.
Page said previously that the pesticide methoprene that has been used to kill mosquitoes allegedly also kills lobsters.
Patti Amaral, a former member of the city Open Space and Recreation Committee, noted that “when we spray and we kill everything, we are killing all of those things that you really need.”
In addition to the number of residents who spoke in favor of opting out of the state program, the city received 19 written communications in support of its alternative plan.
“I am definitely in favor of the opt-out one hundred percent,” said Councilor Jen Holmgren, whose thoughts were backed by every other councilor present at Tuesday’s meeting.
The city’s Conservation Commission echoed the councilors in a letter Chairman Rob Gulla wrote to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and City Council President Steve LeBlanc.
“The pesticide Anvil 10+10 used in both ground level and aerial spraying can kill fish and other invertebrates, such as honeybees,” Gulla wrote. “Broadcast use of this pesticide ends up in our environment, impacting the resources identified in the Wetlands Protection Act and Gloucester Wetlands Ordinance, including public and private water supplies, ground water supply, land containing shellfish, fisheries and other wildlife habitat.”
If the state approves the the city's alternative plan, the city will not be subject to aerial spraying. The state has changed the deadline for communities to opt out of the program to May 28.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.