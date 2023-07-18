In recent years, the Gloucester connection to the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum in Boston has centered on the seaport’s connections to the restored replica Tea Party ships Eleanor and Beaver that bring to life the Tea Party for visitors.
However, the museum has found a real living link in Gloucester to the actions by the Sons of Liberty nearly 250 years ago when they threw tea into Boston Harbor in a protest that changed the course of American history.
As part of the museum’s commemoration of the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Dec. 16, 2023, it launched a new Boston Tea Party Descendants Program on March 11 on National Genealogy Day. It’s the first ever attempt to vet descendants of the Boston Tea Party.
In fact, John S. Rando Jr. of Gloucester is the first, inaugural vetted descendant of a Boston Tea Party participant and member of a program launched by the museum in partnership with American Ancestors/New England Historic Genealogical Society. They now have vetted other Tea Party descendants living in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, California, and Texas.
Rando, who works in commercial real estate in Waltham, is related to Boston Tea Party participant Joseph Dow, a shipbuilder and land prospector born in Amesbury.
The museum estimates there were more than 125 participants in the Boston Tea Party, though that number is nebulous.
Tea tosser
Growing up in Gloucester, Rando said he had no idea he had a family connection to the Boston Tea Party.
“You could’ve knocked me over with a feather when I heard this one,” Rando said. About three years ago, he had New England Historic Genealogical Society do a deep dive on his mother’s family.
His mother, Dorothy (MacClary) Rando, was originally from Canada and came to the U.S. in the late 1920s. Rando said she had no idea, or it had been lost in the family, that she came from a family of British Loyalists who started in this country.
Rando said a descendant on her mother’s side was a Tabor, a Loyalist, who married a Dow, who was descended from Joseph Dow, the Tea Party participant, in 1773.
As another coincidence, Joseph Dow’s cousin, Capt. Reuben Dow, fought at Bunker Hill in 1775, Rando said. “So, I come from a family of people who like to stir the pot, we’ll say.”
According to the museum, Rando applied to the program on behalf of his ancestor Joseph Dow, the shipbuilder and land prospector. According to family lore, Joseph Dow and his wife were in Boston, and the lore claims he took part in the Boston Tea Party. The museum says that when the British evacuated Boston in 1776, Joseph and some family members were reportedly among them. According to the “Book of Dow,” a genealogical history of the Dow family written in 1929, Joseph and family stayed near Southport, Maine, for some time, and a shipyard was built so that he could continue conducting his shipbuilding business. St. John, New Brunswick, Canada was a regular port of call, and the museum said his ships became well known to the Provincial Government. Joseph purportedly built the first schooner known to Maine, according to family lore. The governor of St. John, realizing the area lacked a good builder, invited Joseph to relocate there, and Joseph accepted.
“I’m pretty excited about it,” Rando said about being the first vetted descendant in the program. He majored in European history and minored in American history at Boston University. He said he recently told a friend, “I’m a historian by education and by inclination. I just devour books on all this stuff, and I couldn’t be more excited that my family played their part in the establishment of this country.”
Lineage society
According to the museum, thanks to groundbreaking research into the lives of those who took part in the Boston Tea Party, descendants of the original patriots will, for the first time, be able to join an exclusive lineage society honoring their ancestors.
“We are thrilled to create this first-ever Boston Tea Party descendant online portal of America’s first patriots in partnership with the American Ancestors/New England Historic Genealogical Society in this 250th anniversary year of the Boston Tea Party,” said Shawn P. Ford, executive director for the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, in a prepared statement.
“To date, there has never been comprehensive genealogical research produced that specifically looks at the Boston Tea Party participants,” said Brenton Simons, CEO of American Ancestors/New England Historic Genealogical Society, in a prepared statement.
Applications for membership are vetted by full-time professional genealogists at the American Ancestors/NEHGS. The process takes about six to eight weeks. To apply to the Boston Tea Party Descendants Program, interested parties can go to www.bostonteapartyship.com/boston-tea-party-descendants.
