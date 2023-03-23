Neil Rae, 28, of 20 Blynman Ave. Apt. 3, was arraigned in Gloucester District Court on March 14 on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after police responded to his address around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13, for a disturbance involving a knife.
Judge Michael Patten ordered Rae released on his own recognizance and to stay away from two men. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 21.
According to the report, a detective arrived to find a man known to him on Beacon Street as he was receiving treatment for injuries from Gloucester Fire Rescue personnel. The report goes on to say a sergeant told the detective that the victim, who had a large amount of blood spread over his body and face, refused to speak with police before he was taken to Beverly Hospital.
About 400 feet away at Centennial and Blynman avenues, fire personnel treated Rae before he was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
The detective learned that police had responded at 1:50 p.m. that day to Rae’s address for a disturbance that may have played a role in the later incident.
A homeless man reportedly punched Rae in an argument over rent after staying with Rae and his girlfriend for a few days, the report states. Despite the 42-year-old homeless man denying he assaulted Rae, police planned to file a charge of simple assault and battery against him.
In piecing together the knife attack, the report describes a 911 call at 3:27 p.m. for a fight in the hallway of the Blynman Avenue address.
Rae’s girlfriend made another 911 call at 3:30 p.m., the report states, during which Rae was heard in the background alleging the stabbing victim had run into the multifamily home, stabbed him and ran out. “Rae stated that he grabbed the knife and stabbed” the victim who then ran away, the report alleges.
The detective went to Rae’s address and found what appeared to be blood drops along the sidewalk from Blynman Avenue to Beacon Street.
The detective also found blood on the door and foyer floor, on the steps and wall from the foyer to the second-floor landing and in the suspect’s apartment’s kitchen, with blood drops leading to the bedroom.
The girlfriend told police an angry Rae had left the apartment earlier that afternoon with a knife in search of the homeless man who allegedly assaulted him.
The woman told police Rae told her he had come across the stabbing victim and that led to a confrontation. Rae had been gone for about 7 to 10 minutes before he came back heavily bleeding from an arm injury The woman told police “that Rae returned holding the bloody knife he had taken with him.”
The woman pointed out the knife’s location in her bedroom and police confiscated and bagged it for evidence. A bloody shirt on the bedroom floor was also confiscated. The knife is described in court documents as having a pink holder and handle.
Police spoke with a neighbor who showed them a video of Rae reportedly with bloody hands in the second-floor hallway yelling he had grabbed the knife back from the victim to defend himself. The victim at Beverly Hospital later that day declined to give a statement to police.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.