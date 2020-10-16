A Gloucester man is being held in a Pennsylvania jail facing a murder charge.
Sean M. Roberts, 29, was arraigned on a charge of murder in the death of Jodi Sivak, 48, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
Roberts appeared Thursday before Cumberland County Magisterial District Justice Jonathan Birbeck, who due to the charge of murder combined with the risk of flight, remanded Roberts to Cumberland County Prison with no bail.
Police were called to home on the 100-block of East High Street in Carlisle on a report of homicide at 3:21 a.m.
Arriving Carlisle Police officers reported they found a man, later identified as Roberts, outside of the home. He was detained and officers then found a woman inside the residence. The woman, later identified as Sivak, was deceased, an apparent victim of homicide.
Roberts was taken into custody and after further investigation, he was charged with murder.
Sivak's Facebook page says she grew up in Carlisle Springs, Pennsylvania, and lived in Gloucester. The page also listed her as having worked at Corliss Bros. Garden Center and Nursery in Ipswich and as a fill-in crew member for Capt. Bill & Sons Whale Watch in Gloucester.
She had also volunteered at The Open Door during a bowl painting session for its Empty Bowl Dinner in February 2016.
Sivak and Roberts were friends on Facebook, where Roberts listed himself as the owner-operator of a landscaping company.