Gloucester man strives to fund medical research

Gloucester’s Mike Mullen is devoted.
So devoted, in fact, he continues to work hard in his wife’s memory — raising thousands for cancer research.
The retired BankGloucester employee said he has raised $21,500 for Beth Israel Deaconess Lahey Health after sending out 591 envelopes to potential contributors. The money will be directed to the Ovarian Fund for Juliet Mullen, Mike Mullen’s wife.
Mullen has grieved for his wife every single day since she died on March 26, 2021. Part of his grieving includes two visits each week to her grave in a Gloucester cemetery.
“Working through a lot of tears, I miss my beloved wife more than the world,” he said.
Juliet Mullen passed away from endometrial cancer at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers at the age of 53.
“My goal is to raise as much money as possible,” Mullen said. “I never set a dollar goal.”
Also remembering Juliet are her sister and family from Uganda, who plan to visit Gloucester for a special Mass to be said on Oct. 15 at Our Lady of Good Voyage.
Mullen himself moved to Gloucester in April 2013 after having spent most of his life in Andover. He grew up there. Mullen worked for several years at BankGloucester as a commercial loan analyst.
Juliet had her husband by her side every step of the way.
“My message to others who have relatives or a wife with cancer is to cherish all the days you have with them,” Mullen said. “Pray hard for them and never give up.”
Donations can be made in honor of Juliet Mullen by giving to Beth Israel Lahey Health at bidmc.org/give (choose “other” and write in Ovarian Fund or Juliet Mullen) or by phone, 617-667-7330.
Contributions may also be mailed to: Beth Israel Lahey Health, Office of Philanthropy, Att: Marie Santos, 330 Brookline Ave. (OV), Boston, MA 02215
