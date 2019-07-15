Their first foray in the famed Marblehead to Halifax Ocean Race in 2015 resulted in a surprising second-place finish in class for the crew of the 38-foot sailboat REVolution.
The result was a confidence booster for the crew of the Gloucester-ported boat, but no guarantee on future performance in the venerable race from the North Shore to Nova Scotia. The second time, in 2017, they finished eighth.
But the third time? The third time was indeed the charm.
Though one of the smallest of the 65 U.S. and Canadian boats entered in this year's race, REVolution went virtually wire-to-wire from Marblehead to Halifax to win its class and finish ninth overall in the race that began July 7.
The eight-man crew of REVolution, adjusting to prevailing light winds, covered the 365 nautical miles in 61 hours, and returned to Cape Ann as one of the rare Gloucester boats ever to win the race.
Tom Cox's Triad won in 1999, but that was in the multi-hull category. No other Gloucester-ported boat had won in the mono-hull category until REVolution, which brought home the Francis P. Duffy Trophy.
"Really, what won it for us was the way we worked together," said Butch Roth, who captained REVolution in the race. "We really have a great crew and our teamwork over the course of the race really was just perfect."
In many ways, the REVolution and its crew were like the posse that chased Robert Redford and Paul Newman in the epic film, "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."
"As the race went on, everybody kept wondering, 'Who are those guys?' " Roth said Monday while sitting aboard REVolution at its East Gloucester dock. "We just got better and better, to the point where we knew what each other was doing, all at the same time."
Strategically, Roth said, the crew of the REVolution attacked the race by breaking down the course into smaller increments.
There was the 5-mile jaunt to show off the race field and get clear of Marblehead and then the roughly 250-mile run through Blonde Rock, Brazil Rock and Cape Sable, which sits just south of the most southern tip of Nova Scotia.
The ability to smoothly navigate around Cape Sable is usually where the race is won, Roth said.
"There are huge tides and huge currents there and the key is timing it right and deciding whether to go inside Brazil Rock or hold to the outside," Roth said. "If you don't play it right, you can get sucked right up into the Bay of Fundy."
They played it right. Roth said the crew, which sailed two watches round the clock, performed at its best during that particularly tricky sequence of the race. He gave particular praise to navigator Jim Watson of Gloucester for his meticulous preparatory work prior to the race.
"We were one of the first boats to round Cape Sable and head up the coast of Nova Scotia for Halifax," Roth said. "From there, it's pretty much a drag race."
One key to the boat's success was the decision to employ a deep-blue, light-weight spinnaker sail to help squeeze every ounce of energy out of the light winds that governed the course.
"We call that spinnaker Big Blue and really we hadn't used it in years," Roth said. "But it pulled it out of a bunch of holes when there just wasn't any wind. It was real difference-maker."
The victory earned the crew a nifty silver dish and "a lot of drinks at the bar," Roth said. He said the victory felt particularly special because the race began on July 7, which just happened to be the birthday of the crew's late sailing buddy, Bobby Veltman.
Robert E. Veltman, who died in November 2016 in a fall off the docks at Brown's Boat Yard in East Gloucester, was a beloved crew member and a respected figure in the city's sailing circles. His initials – REV – make up the first syllable of the boat's name, which serves as an homage to Veltman.
"We felt that was maybe a little bit of good fortune starting on Bobby's birthday and that he stayed with us the whole way," Roth said.
He also said he's particularly pleased that boat owner — and crew member — Eben Moulton of Eastern Point got to taste victory in such a prominent race.
"I'm also really, really happy for Eben," Roth said. "We've been sailing together for about 25 years and I know how much time and money he's put into this and I just couldn't be happier for him. He deserves this."
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com.
