The city of Gloucester is being sued for negligence after a young girl was punctured by a broken street sign post at the Sargent Street Extension parking lot three years ago.
The 9-year-old girl, referred to as Jane Doe, fell off her bike and landed chest-first on top of the sharp metal stump in August 2017, according to the complaint filed in Essex Superior Court on July 20. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital a short time after the incident.
The plaintiffs, Jane Doe and her mother, whom the Times is not identifying to protect the child's identity, allege they sent a letter to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken two weeks later informing the city of the incident. In December, "the City of Gloucester responded through its insurer, MIIA, denying liability for Jane Doe's injuries."
The girl reportedly still has a scar from the incident.
The city faces two counts of negligence and one count of gross negligence. The plaintiffs claim the metal stump came from a street sign "maintained and controlled by the City of Gloucester" that was either cut down or broken sometime before the incident occurred.
"The City of Gloucester did nothing to repair or warn visitors of the sharp, rusted, metal stump that was left in the parking lot," the lawsuit contends.
For each count, the plaintiffs are seeking "all damages allowable by law together with interest, costs and attorney's fees."
Attorney Joseph Orlando Jr. of Orlando & Associates in Gloucester, who represents the plaintiffs, explained damages could include "beyond just medical bills. It can be for pain and suffering, future medical treatment. We intend to pursue those all."
Orlando said Friday he believed the city has yet to be formerly serves as "we just filed the complaint."
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and city solicitor Chip Payson could not be reached for comment on this story.
