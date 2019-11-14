Gloucester nanny indicted in $100K theft from Manchester couple

MANCHESTER — A Gloucester woman has been indicted on charges that she stole at least $111,000 from a Manchester couple while working for them as an occasional nanny and helping them with parties and other events over a five-year period.
Rebecca "Becki" Carson, 37, of 39 Eastern Ave., is charged with one count each of larceny of more than $1,200, and attempted larceny, in indictments handed up by an Essex County grand jury Wednesday.
Police and prosecutors say Carson, a Gordon College graduate who also worked at the Landmark School at the time, took at least 150 checks out of the couples' checkbooks, then filled them out and signed the wife's name.
The thefts came to light in March, when the wife first noticed two checks that had been written, totaling just over $2,000, payable to Carson.
The wife told police that she and her husband had known Carson since 2006, and that Carson had worked for them off and on since then — and had both a key and the alarm code to the couple's home.
She had been paid $25 an hour to watch the couple's children and to help during parties and other events at their home, the couple told police.
Over the next month, the couple and their banks discovered numerous out-of-sequence checks that had been cashed on the accounts, initially going as far back as 2016, ranging from a few hundred to $1,200 each, according to a police report by Manchester detectives.
One of the banks where Carson attempted to cash the final two checks was able to pull up a surveillance image of her at the drive-up window on that day, police said.
Most of the other deposits were made through a mobile banking app, police said.
The checks were written on accounts at Bank of America and People's United Bank. The couple kept checkbooks in different desks in their home. At least one of the accounts was used infrequently, they told police.
Carson, questioned by police in April, told a detective that the couple had given her signed checks to make out to herself for pay and expenses, as well as to pay the housekeeper and repairmen who came to the home.
After being told that they had records and video of her, however, Carson ended the interview, police said.
Carson had previously been charged in the case in Salem District Court, where she appeared in response to a summons and pleaded not guilty last May. The indictment moves her case to Salem Superior Court.
Carson's attorney, Edward McNaught, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
An arraignment date has not been set.
