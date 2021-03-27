In what school leaders called the first substantial event held at Gloucester High School outside of a sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic started more than a year ago, the Sherman B. Ruth Chapter of the National Honor Society welcomed 51 new members.
The awards program Thursday night, the school's first virtual induction, was carried out at the Benjamin A. Smith Field House, complete with COVID-19 pandemic protocols. No parents were invited to Thursday's ceremony to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, but they were able to watch the ceremony as it was live-streamed.
The ceremony began with recognition of last year's inductees as they missed out on any ceremony at all as the pandemic was beginning to rage, and all social gatherings were canceled by Gov. Charlie Baker's order.
Society member Madison Kolterjahn sang the national anthem.
Membership in the National Honor Society is based on four qualities: leadership, character, scholarship, and service. The program included special National Honor Society awards recognizing senior members who exemplify those qualities. Mila Barry received the award for scholarship, Dylan Orlando was honored for service, vice president Luke Walkama received the award for character, and society president Cameron Muniz captured the award for leadership.
The newly National Honor Society members are:
Seniors: Joshua Benjamin, Maria Graffeo and Yamilet Guzman Bernabel.
Juniors: Natalie R. Aiello, Elise G Amaral, Jacob T. Andrews, Grace C. Boucher, Faith E. Brown, Kayla A. Calomo, Neville T. Clancy, Kyle C. Clifford, Andrew O. Coelho, Yahir D. Collado, Ais F. Cook, Cammi J. Cooper, Aidan R. Cornetta, Emily L. Corrao, Sophia E. Costa, Maria C. De Oliveira, Calvin J. Del Vecchio, and Zaila G. Dort.
Also, Thomas J. Elliott, Eliana M. Faria, Daniel J. Hafey, Zoe Hedges, Johnny Ho, Olivia E. Hogan Lopez, Charles R. King, George L. King, Matthew Kostecki, Drew T. Macchi, Caroline A. McKay, Jason E. McNiff, Darcy A. Muller, Isabelle L. Nixon, Kylie P. O'Connell, Chiara R. O'Connell, Daniel P. O'Leary, Jack E. Patten, Summer R. Pereira, Nicholas W. Poulin, Bailey A. Saputo, Robert L. Schuster, Haily M. Shea, Jenna M. Smith, Maxwell G. Sperry, Jhailenny M. Tejada, Linda J. Toromo, Ava L. Vitale, Haley A. Weed, and Ella M. Young,
The 2020 inductees recognized were Muniz, Walkama, historian Ryan Bergin, Barry, Tessa Bushfield, Joseph Ciaramitaro, Faith Costello, Ivan Demarjian, Martina Gallo, Thomas Glenn, Sam Groleau, Owen Hardy, Samantha Harvey, Joaquina Karol, Madison Kolterjahn, Kelsey Lowthers, Orlando, Daniel Puglisi, Kennedy Rounds, Hope Spencer, Jason Stasio and Logan Wieckowski.
Orlando acted as secretary as Catherine Canavan Dysthe could not attend. Also recognized but not in attendance were Brooke Cleary, Mia Salah, Ava Sheedy, and Hope Spencer.
Among those in attendance were Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, School Committee member Samantha Verga Watson, Superintendent Ben Lummis, Gloucester High Principal James Cook and members of society's advisory board.
Video of the ceremony by Cape Ann Live can be found at https://youtu.be/rm8u5R9zhkU.