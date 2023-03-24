The Sherman B. Ruth Chapter of the National Honor Society at Gloucester High School has grown by 62 members.
The 62 students were inducted Thursday night by school's chapter at the Benjamin A. Smith Field House. The evening's keynote speaker was Gloucester High math teacher and department head Deborah Faunce.
During the ceremony, society President Michael Francis acted as host, Historian Catherine Sargent led the salute to the flag, and member Emily Gossom sang the national anthem. Secretary Eliana Cracchiolo led the members in reciting the National Honor Society oath.
Membership in the society is based on four qualities: leadership, character, scholarship, and service. The program included special National Honor Society awards recognizing senior members who exemplify those qualities. Tyler Weed received the award for scholarship, Kyia Karvelas was honored for service, Cracchiolo received the award for character, and Francis captured the award for leadership.
The new National Honor Society members are:
Justace M. Allen, Malia R. Andrews, Larissa Barbieri Gut, Willow R. Barry, Gabriella M. Bottari, Nicholas J. Canning, Aria E. Caputo, Lexi M. Carollo, Faith M. Castellucci, Yisberlin B. Castillo Consoro, and Miah L. Cerrutti.
Also, Jenna R. Church, Cole S. Ciolino, Joie G. Cody, Ana-Clara G. Coelho, Jenna L. Connelly, Ella G. Costa, Thea A. Cunningham, Lucas C. DaSilva, Monique S. De Aguiar, Andrw S. Fahim, Isaiah J. Francis, and Kelsy A. Frontiero.
And, Bella M. Goulart, Aurelia B. Harrison, Cooper J. Hedges, Alycia M. Hogan-Lopez, Zoey M. Jackman, Christopher J. Karvelas, Penelope L. Keyes, Anders E. Littman, Abigail M. Lowthers, and William T. Lowthers.
And, Jennifer G. Magalhaes, Luke R. McElhenny, Althea N. McHugh, Brooke A. McNiff, Allison M. Merchant, Bailee M. Militello, Zoe L. Moriarty, Kayla M. Nadeau, Tolulola O. Olubanjo, Ava R. Orlando, Sofia M. Orlando, Jordan A. Palk, Yashvi S. Patel, Andry S. Payano Sosa, and Jackson S. Pierce.
Also, Bryce A. Rochford, Colby M. Rochford, Pamela Sather, Ashlee M. Scola, April I. Smith, Isabelle H. Stauffer, Gauri Taheem, Seville Tran-Harrison, Noah F. Vicari, Leonardo A. Vitale, Finnian W. Wall, Julia P. Warde, Cameron A. Widtfeldt, and Jordan O. Young.
Among those in attendance at the ceremony were Mayor Greg Verga, School Committee member Kathleen Clancy, Superintendent Ben Lummis, Gloucester High Principal James Cook and members of society's advisory board.