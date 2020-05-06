Everything about this week has been unreal for author Anna Solomon, a Gloucester native.
She was supposed to begin an eight-city book tour for her recently completed novel, "The Book of V." However, the events quickly turned virtual in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then her novel was named Good Morning America Book Club pick for May. Millions of television viewers watched the announcement and the unveiling of the book cover on one of the iconic towering marquis in Times Square.
"Our May pick is such a big sweeping story that it was only fitting to take over Times Square to reveal the title," announced GMA anchor Amy Robach.
Robach described the story as one that will transport the reader to not only different places but different time periods as well.
Those places include Gloucester, as well as ancient Persia and Washington, D.C., in the 1970s.
The book weaves the lives of three women — a biblical queen, a 20th century housewife, and a U.S. senator's wife.
The book tells stories about sex, power and desire as they "overlap, collide and ultimately illuminate how many women's lives have and have not changed over thousands of years," Robach said.
After the book's unveiling, Solomon presented a virtual special message.
"Being isolated makes me more grateful than ever for the power of books to transport and connect us, and I hope that together we can find joy and strength in this story," she told the viewers.
In a telephone interview this week, she said it was thrilling to see the book cover take over that corner of Times Square.
"It's kind of unbelievable. It's not like I could take it in as real because I couldn't be there. But I'm thrilled it will reach readers of all kinds across the country — it's a writer's dream," she said. "I can only be grateful because it has received so much attention in this crazy time even though it's not what any of us imagined."
"The Book of V" was launched virtually Tuesday through the Harvard Bookstore, an event she called joyous, even though she could not see the 130 online listeners.
"I could feel the energy of it for sure. But was it the same? Not at all. I look forward to those moments when I get to see readers because so much of writing is spent in isolation. It's strange to be bringing out a book in isolation but the feeling of support was palpable," said Solomon, a mother of two.
Her book fills a unique niche, one she described as a "cross-over" because there is historical fiction as well as a contemporary story thread.
"It's about how we come to find and tell the stories we need to hear at given moments in our lives as individuals but also as communities. It's also about the power of stories to really affect the way we move through the world and the way we do and don't have power in the world," Solomon said. "What I want for the book is to offer some sort of the idea that we are better off in connection with each other rather than opposed to or in competition with one another."
Two upcoming virtual events:
Wednesday, May 6, at 7 p.m.: A Cape Ann virtual event takes place on Facebook on the Bridge Cape Ann page when author Anna Solomon will talk to Charlotte Gordon, her former teacher and an award-winning author. Solomon said she wants to support local business and has been signing copies for The Bookstore of Gloucester, which will deliver; call 978-281-1548 or email gloucesterbookstore@gmail.com.
Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m.: Solomon will be the guest author on the Jewish Womens' Archive "Quarantined Book Club," which is open to all. Go to https://jwa.org/events.
For other events and more information, visit www.annasolomon.com.