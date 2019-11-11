The group organizing Gloucester’s 400th birthday celebration is putting out the call for volunteer experts and others to help formulate concrete plans for the city-wide party in 2023.
A public planning meeting will be held this Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. in Kyrouz Auditorium at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. The three design finalists for the commemorative medal will be on display.
All Gloucester residents able to volunteer on key sub-committees for the 400th-anniversary celebration are encouraged to attend the meeting. Residents with an interest or expertise in the following areas are asked to join:
• Arts committee, includes visual arts, literary, music, and theater subcommittees.
• Burial grounds and cemeteries.
• Business.
• 400th community outreach and engagement.
• Dogtown/ common settlement.
• Education
• Fisheries
• Genealogy • heritage
• Logistics
• Millennial outreach
• Sports and recreation
• Tourism
• Veterans outreach
• Waterways
“Only with the help of our friends and neighbors throughout the city, can we create meaningful programs and events that truly highlight Gloucester’s extraordinary art and culture, remarkable industrial achievements, and spectacular natural resources.” organizers said in announcing the meeting.
The theme of the quadricentennial is “Gloucester: Our People, Our Stories” and focuses on celebrating Gloucester’s history through the stories of the people who lived, sacrificed, rejoiced, worked, built, and innovated together — at times risking everything — since 1623.
Gloucester400 is the steering committee established by residents of Gloucester, working collaboratively with the city to guide and coordinate an exceptional year of festivities.
More information is available by contacting Christine Armstrong at carmstrong2007@gmail.com or 617-686-7898.
IF YOU GO
What: A public planning meeting to plan Gloucester’s 400th birthday celebration.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m.
Where: Kyrouz Auditorium at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.
