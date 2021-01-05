Gloucester nonprofits receive $8,000 through Cummings Community Giving

Four Gloucester-based nonprofits have received surprise donations from Cummings Properties employees.
Under the annual Cummings Community Giving program, employees of the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm each select a local charity to receive a $1,000 donation. In all, $563,000 was donated to 351 nonprofits across 100 Massachusetts communities.
Of the total, $8,000 will go to Gloucester-based organizations.
“The personal connections make this program special,” said Dennis Clarke, Cummings Properties chairman and CEO. “Every full-time colleague, regardless of seniority, has an opportunity to help a local cause that means a great deal to him or her.”
An organization may be selected by up to five staff members per cycle, for a maximum donation of $5,000.
Cape Ann Animal Aid and The Open Door's Cape Ann food pantry, both based in Gloucester, received $4,000 and $2,000, respectively.
Receiving $1,000 each were Day by Day Adult Care of Gloucester and the Gloucester Police Department’s Kops for Kids program.
Cummings director of sales Susan White designated her $1,000 to Cape Ann Animal Aid, a local animal shelter and adoption center.
“My daughter and I have adopted two cats from Cape Ann Animal Aid,” White said. “It is such a professionally run organization. They conduct in-depth background checks to ensure each cat or dog goes to a home where it fits in. You can tell the staff members really care about the animals.”
Groups that work on Cape Ann also received donations.
This year, Beverly Bootstraps, which runs a food pantry that serves Beverly and Manchester, was among 21 recipients to receive a $5,000 donation.
Harborlight Community Partners, which which manages the Rockport High School Apartments and Pigeon Cove Ledges in Rockport, and YMCA of the North Shore, parent of the Cape Ann YMCA, were also among the organizations awarded $2,000 to $4,000 each.
Also receiving $1,000 each were the Beverly-based North Shore Education Consortium, which operates several schools and programs for students with emotional, behavioral and developmental disabilities.
Cummings Community Giving is open to employees of Cummings Properties and its affiliated retirement communities, New Horizons at Choate in Woburn and New Horizons at Marlborough. Those who have been with the company for at least 10 years can select two organizations to receive $1,000 each.
Since its inception, the program expanded to include longtime leasing clients, Cummings Foundation volunteers, and other friends of the Cummings organization. These groups made their selections earlier in the year.
In its ninth year, Cummings Community Giving has awarded more than $3 million to area nonprofits. A full list of 2020 recipients may be found at www.cummings.com/ccg.