Gloucester officials are taking action to prepare in the event a case of the novel coronavirus is identified or suspected in the community.
"Right now, we are being proactive should a case of coronavirus be identified in the area," said Public Health Director Karin Carroll, in a prepared statement. "These steps are really no different than what we do to prepare for any other communicable viruses, like the flu. The risk of catching the coronavirus remains low and the flu remains a more prevalent concern."
The state Department of Public Health (DPH), announced the state’s first case of the virus on Feb. 1, and on March 2, state officials announced a woman in her 20s is believed to have contracted the virus after visiting Italy. According to DPH, the risk to residents of contracting the virus remains low, and the flu presents a higher risk.
City dispatcher procedures are being updated to include questions about recent international travel before relaying that information to first responders, and first responders are preparing for additional precautions to limit any potential exposure. School officials are developing a plan to allow learning to continue should schools need to temporarily close, and Public Health Nurse Kelley Hiland is prepared to perform surveillance and monitoring procedures for self-quarantined individuals according to DPH guidelines.
According to the CDC, symptoms of the virus appear within two to 14 days of exposure. The DPH reports that symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath and pneumonia in severe cases.
Anyone who is experiencing a fever and respiratory illness and is concerned they have either come into contact with the virus or traveled to an effected country within the last 14 days is advised to contact their primary health care provider.
More information is available by visiting the city’s website at http://bit.ly/32OxeZc.
