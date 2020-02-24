The Gloucester School Committee is set to vote on a new, two-year teacher contract Wednesday, potentially letting the city avoid the bitter, drawn-out labor tensions that have hit other communities in the state recently.
Signing a new contract also would let the committee focus in the coming three months on selecting a new superintendent to replace the retiring superintendent, Richard Safier..
The proposed contract was "overwhelmingly approved" by the city's teachers, Gloucester Teachers Association President Cynthia Carney said.
The new pact's main provisions are:
- A 2% percent raise retroactive to Aug. 31, 2019.
- A 2.25% raise for the period Sept. 1, 2020, through Aug. 31, 2021, when the proposed contract would expire.
- Pay increases for some teachers who don't have master's degrees.
If the proposed contract takes effect, the city's most-senior teachers will make about $91,000 a year and beginning teachers will make about $48,000 a year. Individual salaries vary widely based on educational attainment and years of service.
The two-year duration of the proposed contract is atypical — 3 years is more common — but was adopted in part because of upcoming changes in school leadership and the School Committee. Chairman Jonathan Pope has said the two-year term he just began will be his last and a new superintendent should start within the year.
The committee appears poised to approve the proposed contract, given that much of the negotiating process was conducted in public and members have raised few objections.
The pay increases were designed to make compensation for Gloucester teachers comparable to that of their peers in similar communities, officials said. The proposed contract doesn't address what had been a sticking point in negotiations — the extent to which teachers set policy.
The vote Wednesday will occur in closed session but the results must be reported by law. The committee meets at 7 p.m. in the conference room of the schools' administration offices at 2 Blackburn Drive.
What: The Gloucester School Committee is expected to vote to ratify a two-year contract for the city's public school teachers when it meets Wednesday.
When: Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.
Where: Conference room, s chools' administration offices at 2 Blackburn Drive.
