Gloucester pair held at gunpoint, accused of robbing Maine home

Two Gloucester residents face charges after facing a homeowner's gun.
Corey Francis, 47, and Erika Lane, 39, have been charged with felony class C burglary following their arrest Saturday by Maine state troopers.
The owner of a vacant house off Route 4 in Turner, Maine, told police he saw a dark SUV with Massachusetts plates parked in the field on his property and went to check on the home.
When he walked behind the house, he saw the back door had been forced open and the lock ripped off. He told the troopers he then saw the pair carrying items out of the house.
The Mainer then drew a pistol and held the suspects at gunpoint until troopers arrived
Both posted bail after being held in Androscoggin County Jail and are awaiting their court date. If convicted of felony class C burglary, Francis and Lane each face up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $5,000.
Police said the SUV belonged to Lane.
The incident is under investigation and no one was hurt during the encounter, Maine State Police said.