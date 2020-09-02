Just more than 39% of Gloucester's registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's state primary election, choosing U.S. Sen. Edward Markey over U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III in a tight contest, and overwhelmingly backing U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Salem over his Topsfield rivals.
Of the city's 21,705 registered voters, 8,497 or 39.1% cast ballots Tuesday at the city's 10 polling stations.
With 4,317 votes, 57.84%, cast in his favor by Gloucester voters, Markey claimed the Democrat spot on the ballot for November's U.S. Senate race.
Kennedy came up short with 3,008 votes, 42.06% of those cast in the race. There were seven write-in votes.
Democratic voters also chose U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Salem by 5,668 votes, or 81%, over challengers Jamie Belsito and Angus McQuilken, both of Topsfield, to move on to the November election for the U.S. House District 6 seat. McQuilken came in four votes ahead of Belsito, 657-654, with nine write-in votes cast.
The box next to Governor's Council incumbent and Gloucester resident Eileen Duff's name was ticked off by 5,729 or 99% of voters. Pamela Casey O'Brien of Saugus also received 99%, or 5,390 votes cast for county Register of Probate. Both were unopposed.
Incumbent Ann-Margaret Ferrante faced no opposition to continuing as state First Essex District representative, receiving 5,923 votes. Sixty-three write-in votes were cast.
Although there was no Democratic candidate, 1,150 write-in votes were cast in the state Senate race for the First Essex and Middlesex District seat held by incumbent Bruce E. Tarr, a Gloucester Republican.
On the Republican ballot, Tarr of Gloucester, who had no challengers, received 1,183, or 98%, of the 1,202 votes cast.
Kevin O'Connor won out against Shiva Ayyaduri, 704-510, to move onto November's U.S. Senate race, and John Paul Moran, who was unopposed, received 1,020 vote in the race for the U.S. House District 6 seat.
At Tuesday's polls
When it came to casting votes, polling stations across the city weren't much different than past years — other than masked wardens, traffic cones to distance voters, and lots of hand sanitizer.
As Warden Arley Pett stood outside Our Lady of Good Voyage Church to be interviewed Tuesday, at least three people varying in age trickled in to church to cast their vote.
"Here it is slow for voters coming in," Pett said.
In order to keep areas clean, the city spent about $5,300 to hire locally-based Clean Pro to come and clean the voting booths and other high-touch areas throughout the day. "The city asked us to help and we are happy to help," said Lauren Brennan, the operations manager of the Gloucester cleaning service.
She explained that Clean Pro had cleaning technicians stationed at every polling location to sanitize each booth.
As of 2:30 p.m., Brennan explained that her technicians have reported back that things have "gone really well."
"That is all you can ask for," she said.
Clean Pro is slated to assist the city with the Nov. 3 elections as well.
Having done one round of elections in a pandemic, Brennan explained that in preparation for November "people need to wear their mask and be socially cognizant."
At Gloucester High School, plexi-glass separated poll workers from voters and signs posted on the walls and floors instructed people of the new protocol due to the pandemic.
"There are all the COVID protocols that we are trying to follow with hand sanitizing, separating the booths, trying to separate people the best we can," said Patrick Mclaughlin, the Warden for Ward 3 Precinct 2.
While this year poll workers are focused on managing space and people more than anything else, it has gone better than Mclaughlin expected.
"Everybody is cooperative and everyone kind of understands where we are which, in and of itself, was a journey for everybody," he said.
As of 10:30 a.m. at Ward 3 Precinct 2, he said, 89 people had come to vote. At 3 p.m., that number bumped up to 207.
The whole experience of voting during a pandemic, for Gloucester resident Charlie Campbell, could be defined as a shrug.
"It is what it is," said the 71-year old, a Gloucester High graduate who sees himself "older than dirt."
"This whole thing is weird," he said.
While polling stations still saw traffic for the state primaries, there were quite a number of voters that opted for mail-in ballots.
There were 5,824 requests for mailin ballots from residents, City Clerk Joanne Senos outlined in an email to the Times.
Any other given election, City Hall would have residents trickling in around 8 p.m. to watch as runners make their way to Kyrouz Auditorium to finalize the numbers.
This year, with a pandemic halting normalcy, City Hall closed its doors to the public at 8 p.m. and the final numbers for each election were posted on the city's government website.
Results can be found at gloucester-ma.gov/885/Election-Results-and-Specimen-Ballots
