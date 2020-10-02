Damage to equipment being used for a Public Works project was discovered and police believe it was done intentionally.
Police working a road detail for the city Department of Public Works on Stanwood Avenue along with two employees laying new water pipe on the road found the damage Thursday about 3:40 p.m.
The equipment had been delivered several days ago to the area next to the sewer pumps near the Standwood Point city landing.
On the day after the original delivery, two large metal fittings were found on the shoreline, about 15 feet from where the equipment was delivered. Due to the weight of the items, police confirmed the move had to be intentional.
On Thursday, the workers observed several freshly drilled holes in some pipes. These blue PVC water pipes are 20 feet long and eight inches wide are valued at $250 each.
As of Thursday afternoon, two drill holes had been were discovered in each of at least seven pipes with a total of $1,750.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Oct. 1
11:08 a.m.: A cell phone with cards and Id was located by Gloucester High School and Dun Fudgin Boat Ramp.
10:47 a.m.: A caller from Commercial Street reported that there has been an individual squirting a hose into a drain for four days. Police were able to confirm that concrete work is being completed and advised them of the water ban.
9:29 a.m.: A caller from Stop and Shop Supermarket at 6 Thatcher Rd. reported that an individual was drinking a handle of vodka and chasing his wife around the parking lot. Police were unable to locate any of the reported individuals upon arrival.
9:20 a.m.: A caller from Essex Avenue reported that a son is out of control and may have taken something last night at Burnham's Field. The caller explained that he has been violent the last two days.
Building and area checks done throughout town during the day.