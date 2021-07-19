A Wakefield man faces a charge of drunken driving, his second offense, after police said he drove his vehicle onto Grant Circle on Saturday.
Raul Alexander Cocar-Lara, 43, of 14 Bancroft Ave., Apt. 2, in Wakefield, was arrested at 2:38 a.m. on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol — a second offense, marked lanes violations, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.
Police said they observed Cocar-Lara drive his vehicle onto the grass at Grant Circle and then head north on Washington Street at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued and conducted a traffic stop at 410 Washington St.
A Massachusetts State Police trooper who arrived at the scene informed Gloucester officers that he had witnessed Cocar-Lara's vehicle traveling at about 100 mph on Route 128 while the trooper refueled his cruiser in Beverly.
Police said Cocar-Lara failed all the three field sobriety tests administered to him. He was arrested and transported to the Gloucester Police Station for booking. At the station, police administered a breath test and determined Cocar-Lara's blood alcohol concentration to be 0.20, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.
— Sean Horgan
Graffiti found on building, playground
Officers responded to the area of Perkins Street and Gloucester Crossing at 10:02 a.m. Sunday on report of graffiti on the back of the Gloucester Crossing Plaza building abutting Perkins Road.
The previous day, a dog walker reported similar hate-speech graffiti at the Green Street Playground.
Police are investigating.
— Sean Horgan
In other news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Monday, July 19
Medical emergencies at Essex Avenue and Banjo Way at 12:48 a.m., when the person was taken to the hospital, and on Atlantic Road at 7:58 a.m., where service was provided.
7:55 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash on Washington Street. Only property damage reported.
6:37 a.m.: Other agency assisted on Dove Street.
5:28 a.m.: Suspicious activity in a vehicle reported in Community Church lot on Chapel Street. No action required.
Sunday, July 18
Disturbances reported on Burnham's Field off Burnham Street at 3:37 p.m., no trouble found; on Main Street near Tonno at 5:24 p.m. and Ivy Court at 9:57 p.m., where service rendered; at Railroad Avenue train station at 11:22 p.m., no action required.
Medical emergencies on Cove Way at 3:21 a.m., where the patient refused hospital transport; Western Avenue at 1:46 p.m., at the police station/courthouse on Main Street at 4:03 p.m., Washington Street at 6:07 pm. and Abbott Road at 10:44 p.m., where services given; and at Supreme's on Main Street at 11:20 p.m., when the patient canceled the call before rescue squad arrived.
Vandalism reported on Prospect Square at 11:06 p.m.
10:13 p.m.: Assistance given to another agency on Smith Street.
8:06 p.m.: A person on the docks behind Captain Carlo's on Harbor Loop reported harassment.
Debris in the roadway reported on Route 128 on the north side after Exit 54, Concord Street, at 6:31 a.m., and in the southbound side near Exit 55, the Crafts and Rust Island roads exit, at 7:21 p.m.
Motor vehicle crashes, with only property damage reported, reported at Bay View Fire Station on Washington Street at 11:30 a.m., West Gloucester Fire Station on Concord Street, on Gloucester Crossing Road at 1:27 p.m., where the driver will be summonsed to court on charges; and on Washington Street at Sunny's Smoke Shop at 6:39 p.m.
6:16 p.m.: Officers took care of a juvenile matter on Essex Street.
4:53 p.m.: Complaint lodged about parking at the intersection of Washington Street and Centennial Drive.
Burglar alarms sounded at Stop & Shop on Thatcher Road at 5:56 a.m., the Azorean Restaurant on Washington Street at 6:07 a.m., and on Reservoir Road at 4:19 p.m.
4:10 p.m.: Motor vehicle plate reported stolen on Whitehall Road in South Hampton, New Hampshire.
3:54 p.m.: Well-being check done on Webster Street.
Suspicious activity or person(s) reported at Visitors Welcoming Center, Stage Fourt Park, 28 Hough Ave, at 9:22 a.m., group dispersed; Annisquam Village Church on Washington Street at 10:05 a.m., when nothing was found; and at Maplewood Avenue and Derby Street at 2:04 p.m.
12:16 p.m.: Traffic stop on Dale Avenue. Written warning or citation issued to driver.
Fire Department assisted on Eastern Avenue at 5:56 a.m., Mussel Point Way at 6:08 a.m. and Prospect Street at 11:34 a.m.
10:55 a.m.: Aid given to driver of disabled vehicle on Poplar Street.
8:58 a.m.: Warrant service on Mt. Pleasant Avenue; the person could not be located.
6:03 a.m.: 911 call from Salt Island Road. No action needed.
12:36 a.m.: Nathan John Ferriero, 26, of 26 Rocky Hill Road in Essex, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, negligent operation and marked lanes violation following a single-vehicle crash on Essex Avenue.
Police said Ferriero was the owner and operator of the crashed vehicle that flipped several times and ended up on its roof on Western Avenue. Neither Ferriero nor his passenger reported any injuries. Officers administered four field sobriety tests to Ferriero and said he failed three. He was arrested and transported to the police station for booking.
Saturday, July 17
Noise: Complaints lodged from Mondello Square at 4:01 p.m., Warner and Burnham streets at 8:24 p.m., Friend Street at 8:44 p.m., St. Anthony's Lane at 10:02 p.m., and Veterans Way at 11:49 p.m.
Suspicious activity or persons at Fitz Henry Lane House on Harbor Loop at 12:18 p.m. and Mason Street at 4:40 p.m., where searches were negative; and at Shaw's Market at Railroad Avenue at 11:24 p.m.
Medical emergencies on Prospect Street at 2:46 a.m.; Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue, transported to hospital; on Riverview Road at 7 a.m., at George's Coffee Shop on Washington Street at 8:50 p.m., and at Central Grammar Apartments on Dale Avenue, service made; on Taylor Street at 10:55 p.m., no action required; and on Trenel Cove Road at 1:24 p.m. and Ivy Court at 11:05 p.m., both referred to another agency.
Vandalism reported on Thatcher Road at 4:29 p.m.; Prospect Street at 5:28 p.m., and graffiti at the Green Street Playground at 10:27 p.m.
8:18 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Pleasant Street.
Disturbances reported at Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road at 3:05 p.m., outside Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street at 5:54 p.m., group dispersed; and Maplewood Avenue at 7:16 p.m., where no problem was found.
7:10 p.m.: Illegal trash dumping reported at the corner of Main and Washington streets.
6:15 p.m.: Lost or found property on Prospect Street.
4:10 p.m.: Person came into station to register as a sex offender.
2:20 p.m.: Assault reported at Speedway LLC on Main Street.
2:15 p.m.: 911 call from Periwinkle Lane.
2:03 p.m.: Animal control dispatched to HomeGoods ar Gloucester Crossing.
12:47 p.m.: Disabled vehicle towed from the intersection of Washington and Orchard streets.
12:04 p.m.: Fire Department assisted on Washington Street.
Noon: Car reported abandoned on School Street.
Motor vehicle crashes, with only property damage reported, reported at Essex and Western avenues at 10:51 a.m., and on Magnolia Avenue in the area of the train bridge at 11:32 a.m.
10:48 a.m.: Follow-up investigation at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street.
10:36 a.m.: Police said they plan to summon a 48-year-old Witham Street man to court on the charge of distribution of a Class D drug, marijuana, after the man admitted selling a gram of marijuana to an individual in the area of Railroad Avenue. Police were called to the scene on a report of suspicious activity at the MBTA rail station on Railroad Avenue.
Well-being checks made of a person at Three Lantern Ship Supply on Parker Street and on Addison Street at 9:32 a.m.
Past breaking and entering and burglaries reported at Maplewood Court at 7:35 a.m. and the Heights of Cape Ann at 9:32 a.m.
Burglar alarms activated on Harbor Loop at 6:31 a.m., and a Pond Road business at 7:15 a.m.
7 a.m.: Citizen came into the station to lodge a complaint.
4:31 a.m.: 911 from 127 Eastern Ave. Building 2. Building and area checked.
Friday, July 16
Suspicious activity reported on Blackburn Circle, but person couldn't be found; and in a motor vehicle on Atlantic Street at 11:39 p.m. but the car couldn't be found.
Disturbances: Officers responded on Rocky Neck Avenue at 6:11 p.m., McDonald's on Maplewood Avenue at 7:05 p.m.; and Millett Street at 11:19 p.m.
10:43 p.m.: Fire Department assisted in helped a person locked out of his or her apartment on Middle Street gain entry.
10:27 p.m.: Phone keeps calling 911 from Wingaersheek Road.
Medical emergencies at Jim's Bagels on Railroad Avenue at 11:40 a.m.; on Beach Court at 12:53 p.m., where a man out of the water needs attention; at Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street at 9:16 p.m., required no action; and at Hancock and Middle streets at 2:05 p.m. and on Woodward Avenue at 9:51 p.m., both referred to another agency.
8:58 p.m.: Peace restored after a complaint about fireworks on LePage Lane lodged.
7:16 p.m.: Follow-up investigation on Summit Street conducted.
6:46 p.m.: Traffic stop on Exchange Street.
Motor vehicle crashes, with only property damage reported, on Main Street at 11:58 a.m., past hit and run; at Cape Ann Medical Center on Backburn Drive at 5:23 p.m.; Maplewood Avenue and Shepherd Street at 5:53 p.m.; at Americold, involving a tractor trailer, Rowe Square at 5:55 p.m.; and on Rocky Neck Avenue at 6:44 p.m.
6:14 p.m.: Complaint about parking on Ye Old County Road.
5:27 p.m.: Utility wire reported in road, still attached to home, on Herrick Court.
5:11 p.m.: Citizen assisted at station on Main Street.
911 calls from Old Garden Beach Road in Rockport at 9:40 a.m., saying a diver was in distress, was referred to Rockport Police; on Mount Locust Place at 2:31 p.m., sounds like phone trouble; Bayview Road at 4:14 p.m.; and Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road at 4:57 p.m., which was confirmed accidental.
3:57 p.m.: Vandalism on Prospect Street. A commuter on the MBTA rail returned to find his car windshield smashed.
3:17 p.m.: Debris in roadway on Poplar Street.
2:08 p.m.: Restraining order served to person Sylvan Street.
1:27 p.m.: Complaint about cars parked in CATA parking spot on Harbor Loop.
12:33 p.m.: Another agency given assistance on Beacon Street.
Fire Department assisted on Concord Street at 10:39 a.m. and with traffic during blasting on Washington Street at 10:54 p.m.
Summons served on Oak Street at 9:15 and 9:17 a.m., but an officer could not serve one on Marsh Street at 10:09 p.m.
9:42 a.m.: Complaint about parking on Maplewood Avenue.
8:52 a.m.: Traffic stop made on Route 128 north near Exit 55.
8:11 a.m.: Complaint about soliciting in the Walgreen's lot off Main Street.