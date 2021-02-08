As a part of Burn Awareness Week, fire Chief Eric Smith and the Gloucester Fire Department would like offer residents some safety tips in hopes of preventing burn-related injuries.
Burn Awareness Week, organized by the American Burn Association (ABA), this year began Sunday, Feb. 7, and ends Saturday, Feb. 13. The ABA estimates that each year approximately 400,000 people receive medical care for treatment of burn injuries in the U.S.
The theme this year is “Electrical Safety from Amps to Zap (A to Z)!” in an effort to remind people of potential risks from unprotected outlets, improperly used extension cords and other electrical hazards.
"Improperly using electrical appliances can lead to fires, property damage and serious burns, so please take care to prevent these situations by appropriately using and maintaining these items," Smith said. "Major appliances should be plugged into a wall outlet, never an extension cord, and extension cords should never be run underneath rugs. We encourage everyone to review the following tips."
Major appliances should only be plugged directly into a wall outlet. Do not use extension cords or power strips. Only one heat-producing appliance should be plugged into an outlet at a time.
Check cords for cracks or frayed sockets, loose or bare wire and loose connections before use. Never use electrical cords that are broken or frayed.
Extension cords should be rated for extended use. Never use an indoor extension cord outdoors.
Do not run extension cords running underneath rugs.
Never plug a generator directly into a household outlet. Hire a qualified electrician to install a transfer switch for emergency generator use.
Hire a qualified service professional to check annually for any electrical problems in your heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
Prevent shock by keeping electrical devices and outlets away from water.
Never pull an item from an electrical outlet by the cord, instead pull from the base.
Stay back at least 20 feet from downed power lines and call 911.
Circuit breakers that are frequently tripped are a sign that the circuit can’t handle the demand for power. If this occurs, move appliances to other circuits or have an electrician check your household system.
If you notice unusually warm switches or outlets, stop using them and call an electrician to check the wiring.
Stop, drop and roll if you or your clothing are on fire.
In the event of an emergency, always call 911.
More burn safety information and tips may be found at website http://ameriburn.org/.
Any questions may be directed to the Gloucester Fire Department at 978-325-5300.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Feb 7
9:47 p.m.: Peter James Desimone, 22, of 5 Henderson Drive in Rockport was arrested on Essex Avenue on charges of leaving the scene of property damage and a second offense of operating under the influence of liquor. Police were dispatched to the area of Essex Avenue and Laurel Street for a single-vehicle crash into a telephone pole. The caller told arriving officers that the car and the driver were just a short distance up the road at 321 Essex Ave. As police went up the road, they saw fresh marks on the snow showing that the vehicle skidded before crashing in a snow bank next to a broken fence and mailbox. The vehicle was unoccupied and fresh footprints in the snow lead behind the property into the woods. A short distance into the woods, officers located the suspected driver, later identified as Desimone, lying in the snow. Police reported it was clear that the man, who said he did not feel well and had an injured hand, was under the influence of liquor. Desimone was eventually transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Back at the vehicle, police observed an empty Dr. McGillicuddy's nip as well as a half full bottle behind the car.
5:48 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Route 128 southbound for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. An officer arrived to find the driver unconscious behind the wheel of the locked car. With no response from the driver, police broke the car's rear window to gain access to the patient. Arriving paramedics took over care and transported the driver to Addison Gilbert Hospital. State police took over the investigation and did not return the Times' call for comment.
2:46 p.m.: A woman from 90 Washington St. called to report that her neighbor was placing broken glass from a window she destroyed under her car tires to intentionally vandalize her vehicle.
8:51 a.m.: A hypodermic needle on School Street was retrieved and disposed of safely.
8:45 a.m.: A Taylor Court resident reported a person was possibly dumping poison in the backyard. An officer spoke with the resident who explained that a neighbor was dumping a "powder" from a canister against the fence line on his property. She stated that she had asked her neighbor, 'Is that poison?' to which he responded 'So what if it is?' Believing the poison to be harmful, she called police. An officer then spoke with the neighbor, who said he has had an ongoing issue with the woman complaining about what he does on his property. He relayed that he was having an issue with skunks, so he purchased a natural skunk repellant to alleviate the issue.
Saturday, Feb. 6
9:16 p.m.: A man was reported to be acting strange on Bass Avenue. The caller said the man was claiming he was an officer telling her to lock her doors and keep her animals inside. The caller said when the man started to walk toward her, she went into the house.
8:45 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Railroad Avenue Liquors at 7 Railroad Ave, for a report of a juvenile who had gone into the store and used the phone to call 9-1-1. An officer recognized the juvenile as he had previously had dealings with him a few weeks prior as a runaway. Police asked dispatch if the child was still reported as missing, and it was confirmed that he was. The child was transported to the station where he was picked up by a staff member from the program he had run from.
6:51 p.m.: A woman called the station to report that while her family was out at dinner, someone entered the fenced-in backyard and removed the cover to the hot tub. The clips on the cover were broken.
3 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Trask Street for a report of past destruction of property. Upon arrival, police spoke with the caller who explained that earlier that day a group of youths ran up the street and threw eggs at the house. He stated that there were four youths in the group, but he was unable to identify them. He said one of the thrown eggs a window screen. A neighbor showed the officer surveillance footage of four juveniles running down Beckford Street and onto Trask Street. Police went back to Trask Street on Feb. 7 to speak with the caller. He relayed that on Saturday evening he saw a group of youths enter Dodge Street. He said he was not interested in pressing charges but he wanted the damage repaired. Police were able to find a potential address of one of the youths involved and officer spoke with a woman there bout the incident and showed her the video. She stated that one of the youths looked like her son. An officer spoke with the boy, who first denied any involvement, but later admitted to being part of the group. The child's mother assured the officer that they would repair the damage. The caller was satisfied with the outcome.
11:51 a.m.: Dispatch received a call from Cleveland Street where a woman had found a credit card on the street.
8:30 a.m.: Animal control was called to Hesperus Avenue to talk with a resident about an injured hawk.
Friday, Feb. 5
10:25 p.m.: Action Inc. called to report that an individual is in one of its properties that doesn't belong there. The person left the area about 30 minutes later.
1:41 p.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported at 14 Riverside Ave.
8:03 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Thatcher Road and disposed of safely.
12:35 a.m.: A Maplewood Avenue caller reported that a group was outside yelling. An area search did not show any group that fit the caller's description.