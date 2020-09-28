A Gloucester man accused of walking out of a convenience with two drinks that he didn't pay for faces shoplifting and drug charges.
Jeffrey J. Pacheco, 30, of 7 Herrick Court was arrested Friday at 11:58 a..m. at the Speedway LLC on Main Street on charges of possession of Class A and B drugs, possession to distribute Class B drugs, and shoplifting by asportation.
Police were dispatched to the Speedway at 354 Main St. for a report of a disturbance outside. Police spoke with the clerk who explained that a customer came inside the store without a mask and was informed that if he did not put one on, he could not be in the store. The man proceeded to go the cooler and take two Body Armor drinks valued at $2.79 each and walked to the clerk. The man attempted to purchase the drinks with a Lottery scratch ticket. The clerk told the man that he would not complete the transaction because he did not follow the mask rule and asked the customer to leave the building. The man then tossed the Lottery ticket, took the drinks and stated that he would be back in 10 minutes. It was then that the police were called.
Police found Pacheco pulling back into the Speedway and placed him under arrest on the charge of shoplifting for taking the drinks from the store because the clerk could not use the Lottery ticket as payment.
They also did an inventory of Pacheco's car, where they said they found $920.10 in the center console and a small, twisted plastic bag containing a white- or cream-colored powder believed to be fentanyl inside. They also found numerous bags of tools located in the truck, and pill bottles containing small white circular pills believed to be 150-mg Budeprion inside a clear plastic bag twisted and tied shut. Another bag of pills — believed to be 300 mg of Budeprion — and large oval pink pills believed to be 750 mg of Nabumetone were also found., police said
— Taylor Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Monday, Sept. 28
7:04 a.m.: A Liberty Street caller reported that her car was broken into during the night. The initial report said no property was stolen and the vehicle was not damaged. Later, the woman called back to report that her debit card had been taken from the car and has a picture of her daughter on it.
Sunday, Sept. 27
3:05 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
1:32 a.m.: A man was reported looking through vehicles in the area of Burnham Street.
Saturday, Sept. 26
11:01 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Burnham's Field on the Pleasant Street side for multiple reports of a fight with men and women yelling. Asked if they had seen anything, some people outside the field explained that they were walking on the Pleasant Street side when a man on a bicycle started harassing them and yelling for no reason. They described the man to be a "typical Gloucester homeless dude" and that he appeared to be "crazy." The caller came out of a nearby house and explained that she had heard someone yelling "get off of me" and similar statements but did not actually see anything take place.
10:34 p.m.: A fight was reported to have broken out at 89 Washington St.
4:31 p.m.: A Rent-A-Center person was reported to not be leaving 50 Patriots Circle.
2:52 p.m.: A man was reported to be harassing kids in the park at Burnham Field at 4 Burnham St. All parties left prior to an officer's arrival and the man in question could not be located.
1:16 p.m.: A trespasser was reported at 163 Concord St.
Friday, September 25
3 p.m.: A woman came to the station to file a report about a suspicious text message she received with a hyperlink from what appeared to be a UPS tracking number. She stated that she clicked the link and realized that it was not an actual UPS link.
2:35 p.m.: Animal control was told of a loose dog belonging to a Western Avenue family.
12:45 p.m.: Animal control received a call from an unknown person stating that she was bitten by a dog from 16 Veterans Way. Animal control called back multiple times, only to be told that the voicemail had not been set up yet.
11:58 a.m.: Jeffrey J. Pacheco, 30, of 7 Herrick Court was arrested at the Speedway LLC on Main Street on charges of possession of Class A and B drugs, possession to distribute Class B drugs, and shoplifting by asportation.
Police were dispatched to the Speedway at 354 Main St. for a report of a disturbance outside. Police spoke with the clerk who explained that a customer came inside the store without a mask was informed that if he did not put one on, he could not be in the store. The man proceeded to go the cooler and take two Body Armor drinks valued at $2.79 each and walked to the clerk. The man attempted to purchase the drinks with a scratch ticket. The clerk told the man that he would not complete the transaction because he did not follow the rules on wearing a mask and to please leave the building. The man then tossed the scratch ticket, took the drinks and stated that he would be back in the 10 minutes. It was then that the police were called.
Police found Pacheco pulling back into the Speedway and placed him under arrest on the charge of shoplifting for taking the drinks from the store because the clerk could not use the scratch ticket as a form of payment.
They also did a motor vehicle inventory of Pacheco's car, where they found $920.10 in the center consol and a small plastic bag twisted with a white/cream colored powder believed to be fentanyl inside. They also found numerous bags of tools located in the truck, and pill bottles containing small white circular pills believed to be 150-mg Budeprion inside a clear plastic bag twisted and tied shut. Another bag of pills —believed to be 300 mg of Budeprion — and large oval pink pills believed to be 750 mg of Nabumetone were also found.
11:28 a.m.: A woman was driving on Webster Street reported to police she got distracted — looking away for a moment — and that "next thing she knew she hit the support pole." The woman refused medical services at the scene. Damage to her vehicle was to the front of the bumper and the hood. Slight damage was reported to the support of the National Grid utility pole.
11 a.m.: A man came to the station to report that someone had attempted to secure unemployment funds using his social security number.