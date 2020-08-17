A Gloucester man is facing a drunken charge — police say it's his third offense — after an Essex Avenue homeowner reported a driver had crashed through his fence and damaged over about 45 feet of lawn.
Patrick M O'Brien, 49, of 18 Leonard St. Apt. 1 was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under the influence of liquor — third offense, operating on a license suspended for drunken driving, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operations of a motor vehicle, and violation of marked lanes.
Police were dispatched to the area of 599 Essex Ave. for a motor vehicle accident around 7:40 p.m. While driving there, officers identified a Toyota Tacoma pickup traveling on 128 north between exits 13 and 12 that matched the description of the one involved in the crash.
On Essex Avenue, the homeowner explained to police that he had heard a loud crash into his wooden fence and when he went outside to inspect the noise, found that his 40-feet fence was damaged and a gray pickup had traveled about 45 feet on his property. The homeowner said he tried to take the driver's keys but he sped off. He described he driver as a white man in swim pants, who would later be identified as O'Brien. Police also found a bumper and cracked headlight at the crash scene.
Police soon found the pickup in the parking lot of Heron Way Marina by Craft's Road.
O'Brien was placed under arrest after field sobriety tests were given and taken to the station. While at the booking desk, police said that he couldn't hold himself upright and was repeatedly stated "please, let me go!" and "You don't have to do this."
O'Brien refused to take a blood alcohol test.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Monday, August 17
6:56 a.m.: Beach staff reported baby raccoons in the dumpster at Wingaersheek Beach.
Sunday, August 16
3:05 p.m.: A ring was located on a rock near a trail in Dogtown and turned into police.
11:49 a.m.: A hypodermic needle recovered near 19 Mason St. was disposed of safely.
Saturday, August 15
1:50 p..m.: Police were dispatched to 8 Cherry St. for a report of vandalism to a motor vehicle. The caller showed the police an egg that was thrown at his vehicle. The egg had struck the car on the rear window and trunk area. It had dried and appeared to have been there for a while.
1:19 p.m: A small group was reported to be heading into the quarries by High Street.
9:59 a.m.: A Gloucester Taxi driver reported that man was peeing on the wall at Supreme's Roast Beef at 218 Main St.
Friday August 14
10:17 p.m.: A caller from 26 Macomber Road reported that a large group of kids were heading up into the woods. No cruiser was available due to a fire downtown.
8:40 p.m.: Henry J. Rau, 28, of 6 Prospect St. Apt. 2R was arrested on charges of assault and battery, threat to commit a crime disorderly conduct, trespassing, and resisting arrest.
5 p.m.: A MBTA bus driver reported that he found a donation jar in the back of his bus. The jar contained $21.01.
3:45 p.m.: A caller from Reservoir Road reported a fraudulent charge for $4,500 in gift cards purchased at the Market Basket in Gloucester.
3:20 p.m.: A Whittemore Street woman explained to police that as she was picking up her daughter from Pathways, a taxi nearly hit them. Police spoke with the taxi company and the driver was reported. Medical attention was refused at Whittemore Street and while there was a language barrier at first, the woman's sister helped translate to make sure that the woman received proper services.
2:30 p.m.: A person walked into the station to report that she was contacted by a number claiming to be the IRS and that she had numerous fraudulent activities on her bank account. She had no record of these activities that the caller was reporting and when she told this to the caller, she was told a warrant would be issued for her arrest if she did not do what the caller told her to do. She was convinced to buy $5,000 worth of Macy's gift cards to be sent to a phone number.
12:42 p.m.: A woman was yelling at the tellers inside Citizens Bank at 147 Main St. Peace was restored.
11:55 a.m.: Four hypodermic needles were recovered near 13 Gaffney St. and disposed of safely.
9:30 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Cleveland Place for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, the caller informed the police that he and his girlfriend were in a verbal argument over infidelities. He wishes to end the relationship and wants her to leave the residence and return his house keys. The woman immediately began to yell obscenities when police went to speak with her and she did not want to give her side of the story. Police escorted the woman into the house so as to make sure she did not destroy any property while retrieving her belongings. Prior to leaving, the woman stated that she was arguing with the man over the fact that he was caught cheating on her behind the Burger King at Exit 19 in Beverly with a man. Both parties were informed of their rights to a restraining order.
9:22 a.m.: Police are going to speak with homeowner on Commonwealth Avenue about a marijuana grow visible from the street.