As temperatures drop, Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith would like to provide residents with safety tips for heating homes and staying warm this winter.
Heating is the second leading cause of home fires in Massachusetts with more than 7,000 fires started in just the last five years, according to the state Department of Fire Safety.
“With planning and proper preparation, residents can prevent hazardous home heating situations that could cause a fire during the winter months,” Smith said in a prepared statement. “As the temperature continues to drop, please make sure your heating systems are up to date, clean and working properly so that you and your family can stay warm and safe this winter season.”
The Gloucester Fire Department shares these tips from the state Department of Fire Services to help prevent heating-related home fires:
Have your chimney professionally cleaned every year.
Make sure your stove is approved by a national testing agency such as Underwriter’s Laboratory (UL).
Obtain a building permit before installing a stove.
Keep anything flammable 3 feet away from all heating appliances and chimneys.
Dispose of ashes in a metal container, with a lid, away from the house, garage and porch.
Do not use space heaters as a primary heating source.
Always turn off space heaters when going to bed or leaving home.
Have your furnace and hot water heater professionally checked every year and never let the tank get completely empty.
Call for service if the oil burner releases smoke or soot in the house
Do not use or store gasoline or painting supplies indoors where the furnace pilot light can ignite them.
Gas leaks can be dangerous – if you smell something like rotten eggs or you think there might be a leak:
Evacuate the building.
Do not smoke or turn electrical switches on or off — sparks can cause an explosion.
Dial 911 immediately.
If you have more questions about safely heating your home please contact the Gloucester Fire Department at 978-281-9760.
In other news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Nov. 12
2:53 p.m.: Police spoke with a man who explained that while in the Market Basket at Gloucester Crossing, a woman came towards him going the wrong way against the floor signs. He asked the woman to turn around and go in the proper direction, and while doing so, he was pushed to the floor by the woman's husband. Police were unable to find the woman or her husband at this time. Video footage showed that the man attempted to stop the woman as she tried to go around him, moving side to side to prevent her from making forward progress. Then, the video footage show the woman's husband pushing him to the floor. All were masked and unable to be identified at the time of the report.
2:36 p.m.: A gift card scam was reported on East Main Street.
1 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Cobblestone Lane for a couple of calls regarding a disturbance. Arriving officers were flagged down by a man who told them that he had a physical fight with his friend, who was a ways down on Cobblestone Lane. An officer went to look for her but could not locate the woman. The man explained that he and the woman had been hanging out for a month and a half, but are not in a dating relationship. He explained that the woman, who lives in Peabody, had picked him up in Salem to see his mother in Gloucester. Once they got to the area of Cobblestone Lane, an argument started where he pushed her and she punched him in the face.
Police were finally able to locate the woman and when they asked her what happened, she confirmed what the man had said but added that the man had smashed her iPhone during the brawl.