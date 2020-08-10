A Sunday fire at a multi-family home on Warner Street was most likely caused by an unattended candle, Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith said.
At 4:42 p.m. on Aug. 9, Gloucester firefighters responded to a report of heavy smoke in a building on Warner Street. Arriving firefighters found several occupants of a multi-family home at 30 Warner St. that had evacuated, according to an official release. Alarms were sounding from the building, with no smoke visible from outside of the building.
"Fortunately, we were called to this scene early on and were able to quickly extinguish this fire," Smith said. "No one was hurt, and the home remains habitable."
First responders cleared the scene by 6:16 p.m.
An on-scene investigation by the department determined that the cause of the fire was unintentional, likely the result of an unattended candle causing nearby flammable materials to catch fire.
Damage from the fire was confined to a small area in the corner of the affected room, and residents were able to safely re-enter the home once the fire was extinguished.
"It's a visible reminder for our entire community: be extremely careful when using candles," Smith said. "They can and do cause serious, life threatening fires when left unattended."
In other news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Monday, August 10
7:57 a.m.: One hypodermic needle was reported in the parking lot of Shaw's Market at 7 Railroad Ave. Police retrieved and safely disposed of it.
Sunday, August 9
3:28 p.m.: One hypodermic needle recovered from the water near the playground on Fort Square was retrieved and disposed of safely.
Saturday, August 8
10:22 p.m.: A Cherry Street man called to report that his next-door neighbor was watering a plot of plants and shining lights in his window which was disturbing his rest.
7 p.m.: A woman came into the station to report that she found a wallet.
12:04 p.m.: A woman called the station to inquire if her wallet was turned in with her license, about $20 in cash, and assorted cards inside. She explained that it was a blue Coach clutch wallet with flowers. Police informed her that it hadn't been turned in.
8:57 a.m.: A caller from the YMCA Rooming House and Community Center at 67 Middle St. reported receiving death threats via Facebook.
8:51 a.m.: A caller reported that an individual was sitting on a monument in the Oak Grove Cemetery at 181 Washington St. and is possibly up to no good.
Friday, August 7
3:53 p.m.: A caller from Cape Ann Savings Bank at 109 Main St. reported that there was an injured avian in the second-floor parking lot.
2:26 p.m.: A 48-year-old homeless man was arrested on a warrant.
1:58 p.m.: A dead seagull was removed from Middle Street.
1:42 p.m.: An unknown caller reported that there were loose dogs on private properties on Maple and Lake roads.
1:11 p.m.: An injured or sick mallard was reported in the area of Wonson Cove.
9:27 a.m.: Animal control was contacted by a Lanesville resident near Lanesville Community Center at 8 Vulcan St. about a sick cow.
CANDLE SAFETY TIPS
Always extinguish a candle before leaving a room or going to bed.
Avoid using candles in areas where people may fall asleep, such as a bedroom.
Keep candles at least 1 foot away from anything flammable.
If someone uses oxygen in your home, never use candles.
When burning candles, be sure to:
Use sturdy candle holders.
Put candles on uncluttered and sturdy surfaces.
Keep loose clothing and hair out of the way when lighting a candle.
Never burn a candle all the way down. When the wick gets close to the bottom of the holder or container, put out the flame.
Be sure to have flashlights and battery powered light options in the event of a storm, instead of relying on candles in an emergency.
Children should never be left alone in a room with a candle, and matches and lighters should be kept out of children’s reach, ideally in a locked container or cabinet.
— National Fire Protection Association