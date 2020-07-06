In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Fireworks: Between July 3 and 6, police logged 23 reports of fireworks being set off .
Monday, July 6
7:59 a.m.: Two kayaks were reported missing from the residence of 56 Thurston Point Road possibly due to a storm. The caller reported that one was a rental and is a red double with AVH (Atlantic Vacation Homes) on it while the other is a blue single privately owned with Eastern Mountain Sports.
Sunday, July 5
7:56 p.m.: A Motorola cell phone with a blue back that had been found on a man's wall Saturday night was brought to the station.
6 p.m.: A group of kids on bicycles were reportedly causing a disturbance and stopping traffic on Shore Road. They were last seen traveling toward the convenience store.
5:18 p.m.: Police received multiple calls for a dog locked inside a car at the intersection of Rogers and Commercial streets.
8:16 a.m.: A 10 Ledge Lane resident reported a rabid fox in her yard.
12:12 a.m.: A fight was reported in the street near Scott Real Estate LLC, 76 Bass Ave.
Saturday, July 4
2:45 p.m.: Police were dispatched on a report of multiple people trespassing in the quarries. While en route, officers observed a group of approximately 20 people walking towards the access to the quarries. After confirming that they were going to the quarries, police informed the pedestrians of the new order banning access to the trails and quarries. At Vernon's Pit, police located two groups of four people swimming, who were told to leave.
11:17 p.m.: Cayetano Collens, 41, of 6 Big Rock Road in Manchester, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing, and a straight arrest warrant. The arrest came after police were dispatched to Duley Street for a report of a suspicious intoxicated male wandering up and down the street through various yards and attempting to gain entry into homes. Collens reportedly told responding officers that he had consumed alcohol and smoked "a little weed." Officers told him that he was trespassing, to which an angry appearing Collens told officers that "I can do whatever I want" and "I don't have to go anywhere." When an officer attempted to escort Collens off the property, he struggled, pulled his arm away and tried to get away. After officers regained control, Collens was informed that he was being placed under arrest.
Friday, July 3
9:30 p.m.: People were reportedly shooting off fireworks and having multiple bonfires on Wingaersheek Beach.
9:07 p.m.: A caller from 27 Chestnut St. reported children were lighting off fire-crackers in a backyard and it was frightening her dog.
4:50 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Good Harbor Beach for a report of a vandalism to a motor vehicle in the Good Harbor Beach parking lot. A man told officers he had been informed by a friend that his vehicle's side window was smashed and an individual had been seen lurking around the car. Police identified that the side passenger window was smashed and the vehicle had been rummaged through.
4:41 p.m.: A Mansfield Street resident relayed that his wife had called him to report an unknown man sitting on the front stairs and that she is scared.