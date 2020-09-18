In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Friday, Sept. 18
12:27 a.m.: An ongoing issue at 33 Sargent St. was reported, detailing that a dog kept barking throughout the night. Police knocked on the door and attempted to make contact with the homeowner. No one appeared to be home and police could hear dogs continuously barking.
Thursday, Sept. 17
4:55 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the area of Friend Street for report of larceny of a package. The caller explained that he observed someone walking down Friend Street reportedly holding an Amazon package. He observed the man rip open the package and state "who the f--- orders this s---- online?" and throw the package down the street. The man who had possession of the package was asked if he was going to pick it up, which provoked him to run down the street.
3:54 p.m.: A motorcycle plate was stolen from a bike at Stop & Shop Supermarket at 6 Thatcher Road.
1:37 p.m.: A man from Edmonds Way reported that he was a victim of unemployment fraud. He received a notice at his former address on Magnolia Avenue.
1:23 p.m.: A caller from Cape Ann's Marina Resort at 75 Essex Ave. reported a lost permanent resident card, also known as a "green" card.
8:38 a.m.: A caller from Stoddard Lane reported a vehicle is parked in a private lot without permission.