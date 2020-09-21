In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Saturday, Sept. 19
6:17 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered at Beach Court and disposed of safely.
4:06 p.m.: A possible larceny of a pot plant was reported at Ed's Mini Mart on 89 Washington St.
1:30 p.m.: An injured bald eagle was reported at 101 Veterans Way.
6:38 a.m.: A men's wallet was found at Stockholm Avenue in Rockport.
Friday, Sept. 18
9:20 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 2 Shepherd St. for an unknown issue. Upon arrival, police spoke with a man who spoke broken English. After using Google translate, the man explained that someone came to his house in the morning, tried to sell him cocaine, and threatened him. Before the police left the area, a neighbor told police that the man at 2 Shepherd St. had gotten drunk, bought cocaine and failed to pay for the drugs. The person who had come to the house in the morning was there to collect the money for the drugs.
5 p.m.: A person walked into the Main Street station to report being a victim of unemployment fraud.
4:06 p.m.: A group of three juveniles were reported pulling down a "No Parking" sign at the corner of High Street and Young Avenue.
3:04 p.m.: Keys were found by a citizen near the Rose Baker Senior Center at 6 Manuel F. Lewis St.