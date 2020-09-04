In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Sept. 3
7 p.m.: A couple was reportedly arguing at the intersection of Beacon and Wells streets.
2:48 p.m.: Police received an anonymous complaint that marijuana plants were being grown at 46 Grove St. Upon arriving at the aforementioned address, the homeowner was cooperative with police and voluntarily brought them into his yard and showed ten marijuana plants in full bloom. Police informed the homeowner that the plants are not allowed to be grown in his yard in public view. He told the officers he will make arrangements to move them from public view and noted that last year he had only five plants and which yielded 53 mason jars of cultivated marijuana.
10:15 a.m.: A librarian at Sawyer Free Library at 2 Dale Ave. reported someone is doubled over sleeping. Police on scene reported no issues at this time.
9:34 a.m.: An individual was reported to be lying across the train tracks near Cleveland Street. Since the caller made the report, the individual had gotten up and walked away. Police notified the MBTA and stated that trains stop at West Gloucester and will not be going that way.
8:45 a.m.: Police took a call from a man who reported employees at the Mobil Gas Station on Essex Avenue were harassing him over not wearing a mask on the premises. He told police he has medical conditions such as anxiety that make him unable to wear a mask. He admitted that he does wear a mask when he is grocery shopping at Market Basket due to the large number of people shopping. The manager of the Mobil allegedly "spotted" the man wearing a mask while he was grocery shopping and explained to him that if is "able to wear a mask grocery shopping," he can "wear a mask while getting coffee at the gas station." The caller believes that the manager told the employees to harass him over this and that it is not right due to his medical conditions.