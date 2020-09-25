In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, September 24
11:28 p.m.: A woman explained to police that she received a phone voice mail from her current boyfriend's former girlfriend. The message was several minutes long and used several profanities and comments about being with the caller's former boyfriend. Police informed the woman of the harassment order process.
3:34 p.m.: A caller from the playground on Green Street reported that her kids found a hypodermic needle and that they would meet an officer at the basketball court to direct them. The needle was recovered by an officer and disposed of safely.
2:30 p.m.: A caller said a number of dirt bikes were being ridden on the sidewalks at Magnolia Woods on Western Avenue, making it difficult for pedestrians. The caller who reported the bikers said she wass "intimidated."
12:36 p.m.: A 34-year-old Salem, New Hampshire, was arrested on a straight arrest warrant at Cavalry Cemetery on Western Avenue.
12:32 p.m.: A caller reported a suspicious red bag was left behind the porta potty in the area of the beach by 15 Western Ave.
9:20 a.m.: A citizen came into the station lobby to turn in a purse found on Poplar Street.
6:19 a.m.: A man was reported to be driving a camper at Cavalry Cemetery at 151 Eastern Ave. and possibly picking flowers from graves.
12:02 a.m.: Two men were reported trying to break into a shed on Western Avenue. One man was described to be blonde with a gray color sweatshirt, while the other person has an unknown description.