In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments
Friday, August 21
3:30 a.m.: A person walked into the police station to report vandalism to his motor vehicle. The Stanwood Street resident explained that less than an hour before he came into the police station, he could hear numerous voices speaking outside of his home. He then began to hear a loud bang and tires screeching away. He went outside to find damage to to the driver's side and front windshield of his car. The man also brought an alcoholic beverage in a pink can that had been thrown at his car.
1 a.m.: A resident of a Millett Street address reported that she is being threatened.
Thursday, August 20
8:56 p.m.: A caller reported that an individual was playing guitar on Western Avenue by the Man at the Wheel statue loudly and "poorly."
7:42 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Green Street. About ten minutes later, the daughter involved in the disturbance calmed down and gave the car keys back to her mother.
5:59 p.m.: A wallet found at Ridgewood Terrace was turned into dispatchers at the station.
ID theft: Two separate callers reported between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. that someone had opened up an unemployment claim in their name.