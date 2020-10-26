In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Monday, Oct. 26
8:23 a.m.: William E. Hartwell, 50, of 30 Prospect St. was arrested on an active outstanding warrant out of Salem Court.
Sunday, Oct. 25
10:54 p.m.: A caller from 54 Eastern Ave. reported that people are having a fire and threw beer bottles on to the highway at their car.
8:10 p.m.: A black van was reported to be parked at the Universalist Church lot for the past three nights. An officer confirmed that the individual in the van was using the church's WiFi.
4:30 p.m.: An officer was contacted by a woman who said she was "robbed of $150." She explained that she was trying to buy tickets online and gave $150 to the person selling the tickets via Paypal and Apple Pay, but never received the tickets.
2:22 p.m.: A caller from Chestnut and Main streets reported that there was a group creating a disturbance and openly consuming alcoholic beverages.
1:03 p.m.: One hypodermic needle was retrieved from the intersection of Derby Court and Maplewood Avenue and disposed of safely.
11:01 a.m.: A caller from Herrick Court reported finding a men's bifold wallet containing a Massachusetts license and $20.
10:17 a.m.: Two hypodermic needles were recovered at 229R East Main St. and disposed of safely.
9:35 a.m.: A possible broken window to the bus stop was reported on Lincoln Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 24
7:12 p.m.: A Maplewood Avenue resident was reported harassing a kids birthday party.
3:21 p.m.: While fishing on the breakwater at Dog Bar Lighthouse at Eastern Point Boulevard, a man lost his wallet in the water. The brown leather wallet contained a Massachusetts license, bank card, and credit card.
Friday, Oct. 23
6:08 p.m.: A duffel bag was reported to be in front of the Curtis Clark Elderly Housing at 99 Prospect St. all day. Police were unable to locate the item on arrival.
4:42 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue and disposed of safely.
9:00 a.m.: A man came to the station to report that he woke up at roughly 7 a.m. and found that his car glove box was left open and rifled through. He is missing his registration and his auto club card.
5:35 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the Speedway gas station at 354 Main St. on a report of vandalism. After speaking with the managers, an officer was informed that one of the glass entryway doors had been smashed.