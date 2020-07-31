In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, July 31
8:11 a.m.: While on patrol, an officer observed that the front window at Art Haven, 180 Main St., had been shattered.
6:53 a.m.: A manager at the Ocean House Hotel at Bass Rocks, 107 Atlantic Road., reported vandalism to the hotel grounds after youths caused a disturbance earlier in the morning. The damage had not been noticed until daylight.
1:37 a.m.: A caller reported that at least four youths were running around the area of Bass Rocks Golf Club and banging on windows and yelling. Police searched the surrounding areas and found no issues at the time of search.
Thursday, July 30
9:32 p.m.: A fight was reported at the McDonalds at 46 Maplewood Ave.
8:37 p.m.: A car traveling west on Western Avenue near Hough Avenue rear-ended a motorcycle that was traveling in front of it. The driver of the car explained that she took her eyes off the road to turn her lights on and then hit the motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle and car both refused to go to the hospital.
4:47 p.m.: A man was reported to be walking on the train tracks near Cleveland Street toward the reservoir.
2:59 p.m.: The taillights of a vehicle at 103 High St.were reported to have been punched out. The caller explained that she has video evidence of the incident.
10:28 a.m.: A caller from ACE Hardware at 231 Gloucester Crossing Road reported that there was an unwelcomed guest who was yelling at the staff.