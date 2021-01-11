In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Jan. 10
11:25 p.m.: A caller from 8 Western Ave. reported loud banging coming from the third-floor apartment, as if someone was moving things around. The person on the third floor agreed to stop moving furniture for the night.
8:37 p.m.: Gunshots were reported in the area of Starknaught Heights. An area search did not locate a shooter.
4:18 p.m.: A caller from Atlantic Road reported a possible rabid fox in the backyard of a house. Police advised the caller to keep some distance and to call Animal Control in the morning if no response had been made.
2:21 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue and disposed of safely.
1:34 p.m.: A driver reported that her car "went crazy" and she lost control of it, crashing into the ledge on Eastern Avenue. A witness stated that he saw the motor vehicle drive down Webster Street, fail to stop at the stop sign, and cross Eastern Avenue. The car ultimately crashed into the ledge, according to the witness' reports. Police observed that the passenger side of the car was off the ground and on the ledge and the woman had a minor laceration on her hand. The driver was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
11:36 a.m.: A driver of a motor vehicle stated that he was driving and might have passed out due to a possible heart attack, causing him hit another car, which hit another car. The operator who had a possible heart attack was transported to the hospital.
4:59 a.m.: A woman from Leverett Street dialed 911 to report that she believes someone is trying to enter her home. Police found no one in or around the house and the woman was OK.
Saturday, Jan. 9
10:29 p.m.: A caller from 89 Prospect St. reported a man and woman were yelling and throwing things around.
8:35 p.m.: A caller reported M80 fireworks being lit off in the area of Lookout Street. The caller heard two individuals and observed a white, two-door Subaru in the area.
8:20 p.m.: A caller from Gloucester High School reported a loud explosion-like sound or collision by the Dun Fudgin boat ramp.
3:02 p.m.: A caller from Wesley Condominiums at 80 Prospect St. reported that two men are on the condo building's property and would not leave when he requested.
1:51 p.m.: One hypodermic needle recovered by Forest and Millett streets was disposed of safely.
11:47 a.m.: A woman from an unknown location reported that she found a dog, called the police, and now wants take it to the shelter.
Friday, Jan. 8
9:56 p.m.: A person from Cape Ann Motor Inn, 33 Rockport Road, reported that he had some anxiety and believes people are following him all the time. He was coherent and refused any medical services. The motel agreed to put him in another room for the evening to ease his anxiety.
6:55 p.m.: A caller from the Mile Marker One at 75 Essex Ave. reported that a person will not leave after being asked. A few minutes later, the person went to his room for the night.
6:07 p.m.: A man from Chestnut Street reported his truck was broken into sometime in the last week while parked on that street. He was unsure if the motor vehicle was locked or not, but the interior was ransacked. He reported only a gold chain with a Jesus pendant appears to be missing at this timen.
5:21 p.m.: A report of threats were made from Foster Street. An officer spoke with a resident on that street who had received third-hand information that a person who had attacked him may be back in the city and was looking for him. He was unable to confirm the rumors.
3:10 p.m.: Patrol relayed that kids were allegedly breaking glass all over the ground by O'Maley Innovation Middle School. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a couple of kids who attend the school and with whom he is familiar. They saidd that the person who broke the glass was an older person who did not attend the school and had left the area.
2:39 p.m.: A caller from 30B Cherry St. reported that kids were coming onto the property and ringing doorbells.