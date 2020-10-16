In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Friday, October 16
12:08 a.m.: A store clerk at the 7-Eleven at 28 Washington St. reported that an intoxicated man was in the store without a mask and causing a disturbance. The man left prior to an officer's arrival.
Thursday, October 15
11:13 p.m.: A caller from Nautilus Road reported that there was a disturbance near the Good Harbor Beach footbridge. Involved parties were reported to have left the area in separate motor vehicles headed towards Atlantic Road.
5:38 p.m.: A caller from the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church at 10 Church St. reported that two people were inside the steeple of the church. They are believed to have broken into the building. An officer made entry into the building with the assistance of the Fire Department. They searched but were unable to locate anyone inside.
2:56 p.m.: A caller from 89 Prospect St. requested Animal Control for a deceased cat that had been found on the sidewalk.