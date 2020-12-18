In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire department
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Dec. 18
9:26 a.m.: Officers responded to a Grove Street address after a contractor reported a resident shoved and punched him and a co-worker. Peace restored. No charges filed.
Thursday, Dec. 17
12:51 p.m.: A pedestrian complained of rib pain after reporting she'd been struck by the driver's side mirror of a moving vehicle on Prospect Street. Officers located the vehicle on Church Street. The vehicle operator said he thought he'd struck the snow bank or he would have stopped. No citations or ambulance transport. The pedestrian told officers she would follow up later with her doctor.
12:20 p.m.: A Magnolia Avenue resident reported that a snow plow operator "tried to run her over intentionally" in a dispute over where removed snow should be placed. Police searched the area but could not locate the plow vehicle.
1 a.m.: Police ticketed and towed 10 vehicles throughout the city for violating the city snow emergency parking ban on public streets. The Department of Public Works reported the vehicles were impeding snow removal.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
10 p.m.: A caller reported hearing multiple gunshots in the vicinity of Lands End Lane. Police searched the area without success.
11:24 a.m.: A two-vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue sent the operator of one vehicle to Addison Gilbert Hospital with unspecified injuries. Police said the injured driver's vehicle crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle head on. The driver of the second vehicle declined transport or treatment. No citations issued. Both vehicles towed.