In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, August 13
10:31 p.m.: People at Lane's Cove on Duley Street were reported to be playing loud music and jumping off the seawall.
8:14 p.m.: A dozen hypodermic needles were recovered near Supremes Roast Beef at 218 Main St. and disposed of safely.
7:47 p.m.: A person was reported to be in a truck throwing bottles near St. John's Church at 48 Middle St.
3:59 p.m.: A man was reported to be upset that he wasn't getting the drugs he wanted. He was causing a disturbance at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., and reportedly threatened others with a soda can that he had torn in half. He said that he would cut them with the soda can if he didn't get his drugs.
3:12 p.m.: Brook N. Collins, 60, of 18 Kenney Road in Middleton was arrested at Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road on a charge of lewd, wanton, and lascivious conduct.
1:06 p.m.: A caller reported that sometime Wednesday night his car was "egged" while parked on Prospect Street near the Amvets Cemetery.
12:50 p.m.: A resident called Gloucester animal control to complain about the number of dogs on Manchester's private beach. Animal control informed the caller that they have no jurisdiction over Manchester property.
12:22 p.m.: A hand-to-hand drug deal reportedly took place at the Action shelter at 370 Main St.
11:48 a.m.: A caller from the 7-Eleven at 48 Maplewood Ave. reported that a fight was in progress and that a knife was pulled.
11:32 a.m.: A caller from 31 Mt. Vernon St. reported that someone had 'egged" her house Wednesday night.
11:02 a.m.: Someone was reported to have broken into a 5 Bass Ave. apartment and stolen some things.
8:33 a.m.: The head of a tan and brown cat was removed from Green Street.
7:06 a.m.: A fox was reported to be in the area of 6 Clarendon St.
4:25 a.m.: A caller from Sheedy Park at 88 Pleasant St. reported that a couple was keeping her awake as they were talking outside of her window.
3 a.m.: Police were dispatched to an apartment at 17 Shepherd St. for the report of teenagers throwing a brick through the window of the residence. At approximately 3:43 a.m., police were called again to the area for a report that the kids had returned with backpacks possibly loaded full of bricks.
