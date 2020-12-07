In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Dec. 6
3:52 p.m.: A Revere Street caller reported hearing gunshots in the woods that sound louder than usual. Police were unable to locate anyone.
2:19 p.m.: A woman came to the station to report that she received an email that a sick friend who needed some money and could she send a Google Play card worth $200. She sent the card and then realized it was a scam.
Saturday, Dec. 5
12:35 p.m.: Two men were reported shooting at the gun range on Forest Lane. Police were unable to locate anyone at the range.
5:45 p.m.: Fluids were reported to be seeping into the police station at 197 Main St. A Public Works crew responded and cleaned the multiple open holes above and in the courthouse to relieve the fluid issue.
8:50 a.m.: A Chestnut Street called reported that someone stole crabs from his fishing boat.
Friday, Dec. 4
6:59 p.m.: A woman from 90 East Main St. reported that while lighting Chinese fire lanterns, a male neighbor came out of his residence and started yelling at her in front of children and then left.
4:30 p.m.: A hypodermic needle found at the Cape Ann Marina and Motel Complex at 75 Essex Ave. was retrieved and disposed of safely.
4:28 p.m.: A woman was reportedly cutting bushes at 10 Sadler St. Ext. The involved parties were located and spoken to by an officer.
4:04 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the Walgreens on 201 Main St. for a report of shoplifting. The manager told the arriving officer that two men were still inside the store and one had left. She went on to explain that they had attempted to steal several hundreds of dollars in merchandise the day before and some items had been recovered. She wanted to tell the men that they were no longer welcome in the store. Police spoke to the two men who both admitted to being in the store. One eventually admitted that he had taken the items, police said.
1:47 p.m.: A hypodermic needle found on the street near 366 Main St. was retrieved and disposed of safely.
12:18 p.m.: A Springfield Street man came in to the station lobby and turned over a small twist bag of what appeared to be fentanyl. He said he found it on the sidewalk in front of his house and discussed specifics with an officer about drug activity in that neighborhood.