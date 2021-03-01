In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Feb. 28
6:49 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Route 128 northbound between the exits for West Gloucester/Essex and Concord Streets for a possible disabled or single motor vehicle crash. While in route, dispatch informed the officers that the driver was on the highway walking around. Upon arrival, officers observed found the car crashed against the left side guardrail on the median and an adult white man in the middle of the roadway. The man kept yelling "Jordon." Police saw a trail of clothes on the roadway leading from the the car to where the man was standing. When instructed to do so, the man moved to the roadside. While police got him a blanket and calmed him calm, the man kept asking about "Jordon." Officers observed that his speech was slurred and his eyes were dilated. He told police that earlier he had taken ketamine, a prescription general anesthetic sometimes used to treat depression. Although he did not appear to have any injuries from the crash, the man agreed to be transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, Feb. 26
9:48 p.m.: A citizen turned in a smart phone found in a puddle of water on a bench near Western Avenue and Centennial Avenue. The screen was smashed and police are unable to identify the owner.
6:38 p.m.: Someone walked into the police station to report that a laptop is missing from a motor vehicle which was parked near 125 Main St.
11:40 a.m.: A hypodermic needle recovered at 24 Granite St. was disposed of safely.