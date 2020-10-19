In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Oct. 18
3:13 p.m.: A 4-foot tall juvenile with blonde hair and wearing red, long-sleeved shirt was reported missing at Good Harbor Beach at 99 Thatcher Rd.
1:19 p.m.: Two "aggressive" unleashed dogs were reported to be walking around Goose Cove Reservation.
12:48 p.m.: Dirt bikes were reported to be on the Magnolia Woods soccer field on Western Avenue.
3:11 a.m.: A caller reported that the upstairs neighbors at 16 Spring St. appear to be moving out and are creating a lot of noise at 3 a.m. Upon arrival, police confirmed that the party had made it down the stairs with her suitcases and is waiting for a ride to leave the area.
Saturday, Oct. 17
10:43 p.m.: Joshua M. Hopkinson, 39, of 66 Centennial Ave. was arrested at Ed's Mini Mart on Washington Street on charges of failing to appear upon (default warrant) recognizance in court.
9:46 p.m.: A caller from Friend Street reported that being concerned as "help me" is written in a window in red paint or blood. The caller was unsure if it is a part of Halloween decorations. Police were dispatched to check; no issues were found.
6:11 p.m.: A caller from Dr. Osman Babson Road reported that he accidentally left his vehicle unlocked near the veterinarian's office. He believes that children leaving school on early release day entered the vehicle and stole a necklace valued at $250. He explained that this is an ongoing issue as children have stolen small amounts of money in the past.
Friday, Oct. 16
10:17 p.m.: A party with underage kids drinking was reported at 1 Friend St.
9:30 p.m.: Gerard Holloway, 55, of 44 Mt. Vernon St. was arrested at 39 Mt. Vernon St. on charges of entering a dwelling at night without breaking in and placing person in fear. Police, dispatched to Mt. Vernon Street on a report of an unwelcome guest, spoke with the caller who explained that a person just entered her apartment. She explained that she was lying in her bedroom watching TV when her dog began to bark uncontrollably in the kitchen, which is next to the bedroom. When she got up to see what the dog was barking at, she saw the dog standing in the threshold of her bedroom. She then locked herself in the bedroom and called her sister-in-law explaining that she was fearful that someone was in her house. Her sister-in-law arrived to see a man leaving her sister-in-law's apartment, she told police.
Police went to another Mt. Vernon Street address to speak with the suspect. A woman came to the door and explained that her husband, Gerard Holloway, was also home. When Holloway came to the door, police asked him he had been about 15 minutes ago. He explained that he went outside for about five minutes to smoke a cigarette then had gone across the street to talk to someone about a masonry job he wanted to do. He explained that he had walked through the front door and knocked on the second door but heard a dog bark. At this time, he stated that he backed up and left the house. Police then asked him if he thought it would be strange to go to someone's house at 9:30 p.m. to talk about masonry, which Holloway explained he did all the time. The caller had told police she rarely had any contact with Holloway.
Police asked Holloway what type of cigarettes he smoked; he replied that he smoked Maverick Menthol's. Police then informed him that a pack of Maverick Menthol cigarettes were found under the daughter of the calling party's bed where the dog had been barking. Holloway denied the cigarettes were his. Police detailed that the cigarettes had been far under the bed as if Holloway was under the bed and the cigarettes fell out of his pocket. The caller confirmed that her daughter does not smoke.
Police spoke with the caller who explained that her apartment was unlocked but shut. She also noted that the basement door was ajar about 4 to 6 inches and she stated that it was unusual for this door to be open.
Holloway was brought to the station where he was booked and bail was set for $3,000 by the bail clerk.
12:34 p.m.: A caller from 26 Poplar Park reported an odor of gas. Dispatch notified the Gloucester Fire Department for follow-up.
11:10 a.m.: Vandalism was reported at Grant Circle.
10:19 a.m.: A caller from 32 Sayward St. reported that both her and her husband's vehicles were entered during the night. Nothing was reported missing.