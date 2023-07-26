In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Tuesday, July 18
9:36 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department a call on Parker Street.
7:07 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Grove Street and disposed of safely.
5:33 p.m.: Multiple calls for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Grant Circle and the Route 128 Extension. Police received . State police and the Gloucester police were notified. State police took over the investigation. The patient signed a refusal for medical treatment and was given a courtesy ride.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Parker Street at 2:09 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 2:45 p.m., and Washington Street at 4:16 p.m.
2:34 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Witham Street. The driver of a 2008 Volvo was reported to be traveling at about 38 to 40 mph in a 20 mph zone when she thought a person threw a tree branch at her car, which caused her to lose control of her vehicle, according to a police report. Police said they could not find evidence of this at the scene and witnesses could not corroborate this story. A witness told police he saw the vehicle going about 40 mph, which led to the vehicle losing control and ending up off the roadway. The car hit a stone wall and sustained damage to the driver’s side. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The driver reported neck pain and was taken to the hospital. Police planned to file a complaint charging the driver with marked lanes and speeding violations.
12:47 p.m.: A pedestrian was reported struck by a car in the parking lot of the Seaport Grille on Rowe Square. Police arrived to find a man sitting on the ground between two vehicles, according to a report. The man said he believed he was OK but complained of pain. The man told police he was walking to the restaurant when he was struck by a vehicle backing out of a parking spot. He said the impact caused him to hit and bounce off the rear of another vehicle with his left shoulder and side, sending him to the pavement. Gloucester Fire personnel arrived to evaluate the man. Police spoke with the driver, who appeared shaken up by the incident. He told police he was backing out of the lot and heard someone say “watch out,” so he hit his brakes and heard a thud. He got out of his car and saw the man on the pavement and tended to him. The driver said he did not see the man while backing out of the spot. He kept inquiring whether the man was OK. The man was evaluated by firefighters and signed a patient refusal for treatment.
12:07 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call on East Main Street.
10:50 a.m.: Police at the station took a report of fraud, identity theft.