In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Monday, May 15
7:42 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on on Washington and Poplar streets. at 10:28 a.m., Magnolia Avenue at 1:58 p.m., Hesperus Avenue at 2:08 p.m., and Route 128 south at 6:08 p.m.
2:42 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of larceny.
12:49 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in Gloucester District Court against a 56-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of open and gross lewdness. A caller told dispatch that when he approached Fernwood Lake and began setting up his fishing equipment, he saw a naked man carrying a backpack. When the man saw that he was noticed, he began to walk back towards the path away from the water line. The caller told an older couple walking into the area what happened. The caller relayed there was only one vehicle parked in the gate area and that the couple had just walked in. He gave police the plate number to a 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe registered to a Gloucester resident. Police responded and spoke with the caller, who showed an officer the spot where he saw the naked man. He told police he was upset because his younger brothers fish there and others walk the path. A sergeant showed the caller a license photo of the person who was identified as belonging to the car and the caller identified the person he saw naked on the shoreline. Police did not see the man in the area. While standing on the road, an officer saw a man walking on the pathway through the woods with a backpack on. It appeared as soon as he saw police, he rushed out of sight. Police stayed with the vehicle for a time but no one returned to it. Police were able to enter the owner’s name into the CopLink database which showed an almost identical situation occurred recently in North Reading.
6:49 a.m.: Police took a report of a disturbance at Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street. The log refers to a charges being filed.